Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Japan against seven Russians and a North Korean citizen: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree, enacted the NSDC decision on synchronizing sanctions with Japan. The restrictions apply to 7 Russians, 1 North Korean citizen, and enterprises involved in supporting the Russian war machine.

Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Japan against seven Russians and a North Korean citizen: details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the synchronization of sanctions with Japan and signed the corresponding decree. The sanctions apply to individuals and enterprises involved in supporting the Russian war machine and circumventing sanctions. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We continue our sanctions work and coordinate specifically with partners. We appreciate that Ukrainian proposals for sanctions are taken into account by partners when they prepare their packages. And we always adopt the sanctions of our partners for implementation in Ukrainian jurisdiction. Today we synchronized sanctions with Japan – I signed the corresponding decree. The sanctions list includes leaders and companies that provide profits to the Russian war machine, supply weapons, critical components, and equipment.

- Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, sanctions against Russia for this war have already become a global form of interaction that restores the real power of justice. And the consequences of the world's sanctions are felt in Russia, and there will be even more pressure for this war.

Since June of this year alone, we have adopted eight sanctions packages for our jurisdiction – we have synchronized sanctions with the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, and all EU sanctions packages. In total, 281 individuals and 633 legal entities, and these are significant individuals. We are also working to ensure new sanctions steps, in particular, we are counting on the 19th package of EU sanctions.

- Zelenskyy added.

Addition

According to Presidential Decree No. 778/2025, the sanctions apply to 7 Russians and one North Korean citizen.

Among them are Alrosa CEO Pavel Marinychev, whose company provides the Russian budget with profits from diamond mining, Tula Cartridge Plant director Sergey Lukin, and North Korean KOMID representative Rim Yong Hyok, who is involved in supplying weapons to Russia and is wanted by the FBI.

In addition, sanctions have been applied to enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, in particular to "Staut" and the Center for Innovative Technologies and Engineering, which supply electronic components, equipment, and communication systems for the Russian army. The private military company "Convoy", which was created in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and is financed by Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg and the sanctioned VTB bank, also fell under sanctions.

Recall

US President Donald Trump admitted the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

