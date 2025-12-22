A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28

We are approaching the beginning of a new year, and in conjunction with the waxing Moon, this requires us to be structured, calm, and to complete old tasks. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what the stars have prepared for them specifically.

This week has a special quality. It seems to bring us together after an emotional year, returns us to our inner center, and offers clarity, not haste. The space around us becomes more restrained, collected, grounded – and this is very timely. - emphasizes the astrologer.

According to Ksenia Bazylenko, the new year has actually already begun, and the Moon is in its waxing phase.

It is important during this period to put things in order in affairs, thoughts, plans, finances, and relationships with reality. Throughout the week, the concentration of planets in Capricorn increases – a sign of discipline, maturity, responsibility, and real results.

On December 25, Venus also moves into Capricorn and conjuncts the Sun and Mars. The week becomes focused on practicality, and emotions may recede into the background; in relationships, a certain coolness or restraint may appear. But this is not a crisis – it is a period of putting things in order.

Now it is important not to try to sort out relationships, it is important to:

structure everyday life and finances;

plan the future;

summarize the year;

put affairs and obligations in order.

Nevertheless, in the first three days of the week, the topic of love will require your attention - the astrologer advises against making hasty conclusions.

The first three days of the week should be especially attentive to such areas as love and money. Illusions, confusion, inflated and unjustified expectations are possible. Do not rush into large expenditures and do not make emotional conclusions. - advises Ksenia Bazylenko.

Instead, this is a great time for decorating the home, design, preparing for holidays, and creating coziness.

Tense periods:

night from December 24 to 25;

night from December 26 to 27.

During these periods, the astrologer advises to remain calm, pay attention to one's own state, and also be careful on the road and with equipment.

Black Moon changes sign: an important turning point

In the twenties of December, the Black Moon (Lilith) completes its nine-month stay in Scorpio, where it was in an exalted, extremely strong position.

This period was difficult for all humanity: fears, shadow themes, extremes arose, humanity went through emotional and psychological trials.

It was a bridge across an emotional abyss. Those who crossed it consciously became internally stronger. - believes the astrologer.

Now, according to Bazylenko, the Black Moon moves into the sign of Sagittarius.

Its power is no longer so destructive, but we will also face trials. We may encounter destructive information, religious and national conflicts, exacerbation of migration issues, ideological extremes, and confusion with life guidelines.

Your task is not to succumb to fanaticism, not to believe everything that is imposed, and to seek truth not in extremes, but in knowledge, psychology, and true spirituality. This is a week of maturity. - says the astrologer.

This week requires us to be collected, to take real actions, and to maintain emotional calm. We should complete old tasks, put things in order around us and in our thoughts, so that we can enter the new year without unnecessary burdens. Also, it is worth paying attention to planning, because the Moon is waxing, and plans made at this time will be easier to implement.

Less drama – more clarity. Fewer expectations – more reliance on one's own strength. This week will help build a foundation for a new stage of life. This should be done calmly and consciously – then this foundation will become a strong support for a long time," – believes astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

Horoscope for all Zodiac signs

December 22–28 – a week when life asks for order, and the Universe provides opportunities.

ARIES

The week may bring a career opportunity or an important offer. You are noticed, you are listened to.

Luck will await you in matters where you take responsibility.

Advice: stay calm and confident – this is your trump card.

TAURUS

New horizons await you: an idea, a trip, an acquaintance, or a decision that changes your outlook on the future.

Luck will await you in learning, plans, expanding opportunities.

Advice: don't devalue dreams – one of them will come true.

GEMINI

The week may bring financial or emotional support. What worried you begins to clear up.

Luck will await you in honest conversations and joint ventures.

Advice: trust, but don't be naive.

CANCER

Relationships come to the forefront. You may receive an important confession or clarity that you have long needed.

Luck will await you in partnership, union, support.

Advice: don't be afraid to talk about your needs.

LEO

The week will help you put your affairs in order and pay attention to your health. What used to annoy you will become manageable.

Luck is hidden in small things and daily steps.

Advice: don't ignore the routine – it's your friend now.

VIRGO

A very warm and pleasant period. You may be overwhelmed by romance, inspiration, joy, gifts.

Luck awaits you in love, creativity, satisfaction.

Advice: allow yourself a little celebration without strict control.

LIBRA

Home and family become a source of peace and inner support. Take care of arranging your space - make it cozy.

Luck will await you in family matters and domestic decisions.

Advice: listen to your heart, not other people's advice.

SCORPIO

A lot of communication, news, and unexpected conversations await you. You may learn important information.

Luck in contacts, negotiations.

Advice: don't say too much – words have power.

SAGITTARIUS

Financial topics come to the forefront. A purchase, a gift, or the appearance of a new resource is possible.

Your luck is in the right attitude towards money.

Advice: value yourself – and the Universe will support you.

CAPRICORN

You are currently in the spotlight. The week will give you strength, authority, and the opportunity to assert yourself.

Luck awaits you in self-realization and personal decisions.

Advice: don't underestimate your importance – you are in the right place.

AQUARIUS

This is a period of silence before a new start. You may feel the need for solitude or a reboot.

Luck in internal decisions and completions.

Advice: give yourself a break – it's very productive.

PISCES

The week will bring new acquaintances, support from friends, and interesting ideas.

Luck awaits you in joint projects and the realization of dreams.

Advice: don't be afraid to show yourself to the world.