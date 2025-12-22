$42.250.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar Krai and a naval base in Crimea. An enemy ammunition depot and a UAV launch site in Donetsk Oblast were also hit.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, the enemy's temporary basing point for watercraft of the 92nd river boat brigade in temporarily occupied Crimea, the enemy's ammunition depot and storage, preparation and launch site for attack UAVs in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 22, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. A series of explosions was recorded. Damage to a pipeline, two berths and two vessels, and a fire covering an area of more than 1,000 square meters and at least 1 vessel were reported. In addition, a fire broke out on the territory of the tank farm.

- reported the General Staff.

GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai22.12.25, 15:08 • 554 views

As stated, "Tamanneftegaz" is the operating company of the Taman transshipment complex for transshipment of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied hydrocarbon gases. As noted, the terminal is part of Russia's energy rear, supporting the financing and logistics of the occupiers' military operations.

Also, with the help of a Ukrainian-made missile, the temporary basing point for watercraft of the 92nd river boat brigade in Olenivka (TOT of Ukrainian Crimea) was hit. A significant fire was observed at the impact site.

- stated the General Staff.

As noted, the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Among other things, in order to partially disrupt the enemy's logistical support system in the Pokrovsk direction, a fire strike was carried out on the ammunition depot of a motorized rifle regiment (Ukrainsk, TOT of Donetsk region). According to preliminary information, the target was destroyed.

- the General Staff's report states.

In addition, in order to partially destroy the stocks of attack UAVs and reduce the intensity of the use of "Shahed"/"Geran" type drones on the territory of Ukraine, storage, preparation and launch sites for attack UAVs in the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk, Donetsk region, were hit. A fire was observed.

- noted the General Staff.

As reported, the extent of the damage is being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

