$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 212 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 3132 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 6102 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 9298 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 12474 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 12539 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 11333 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 10929 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 7978 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
December 22, 07:25 AM • 15466 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.4m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 35149 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 17738 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 19825 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump09:41 AM • 15437 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 10765 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 10942 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 51392 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 73501 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 107717 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 144891 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 20064 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 17964 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 30184 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 31118 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 42749 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Sukhoi Su-27
Fox News

"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The so-called "Odrex case" became a catalyst for discussing systemic problems in the field of licensing private medicine in Ukraine. At a meeting of the relevant Verkhovna Rada committee, MP Viktoriia Vagner raised the issue of the risks of the current model of control over medical institutions, which allows effectively circumventing regulator's sanctions. Following the discussion, the Ministry of Health is to prepare an analysis of the gaps in the licensing system and present it to the deputies.

"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions

People's Deputy Viktoriia Vahner, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance, raised the issue of risks in licensing healthcare facilities at the last meeting. The so-called "Odrex Case" became the catalyst for this, UNN reports.

The meeting of the Verkhovna Rada medical committee was attended by a representative of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. Following the meeting, the parties agreed that the Ministry of Health would prepare an analysis of the current system of licensing healthcare facilities and present it for further discussion at the level of the relevant committee.

"I raised the issue of risks regarding the licensing of healthcare facilities at the committee. The Ministry will conduct an analysis and discuss it with people's deputies," said Viktoriia Vahner.

This includes an analysis of existing risks and possible legislative gaps that allow medical institutions to effectively circumvent regulator sanctions. A striking example of this is the so-called "Odrex Case," which exposed the problems of the modern model of private medicine licensing in Ukraine.

Why are changes necessary?

In the "Odrex Case," the Ministry of Health faced a situation where, during an inspection of one of the clinic's legal entities, which is involved in criminal cases regarding medical negligence that could have led to the death of patient Adnan Kivan, the clinic's administration did not allow members of the special commission access to medical documentation. This became the basis for the decision to revoke the medical license. However, even such a harsh step did not lead to the cessation of the medical institution's activities – the Odrex clinic continued to operate by simply transferring its operations to another legal entity with a valid medical license.

The Ministry of Health found itself in a situation where the sanctions applied by the regulator against a clinic that violated licensing conditions had no real impact on its activities. The clinic, which lost its license, did not stop providing medical services, but merely "reshuffled" legal entities and continued to operate without any hindrance. At the same time, the modern licensing system does not provide for any safeguards that would prevent such practices.

Given this situation, the "Odrex Case" raises a much broader question than the activities of a single clinic. It forces attention to how widespread the practice is when private medical institutions have several licenses issued to different legal entities, which allows them to freely change their "shell" in case of inspections or sanctions.

In such a regulatory model, even the revocation of a license does not mean the actual cessation of the institution's work, but becomes merely a formality that is easily circumvented. Therefore, the key issue remains not only the detection of violations, but also the availability of real mechanisms for the Ministry of Health, as a regulator, to influence clinics against which there are mass patient complaints and ongoing criminal proceedings, but which continue to provide medical services thanks to medical licenses obtained for other legal entities.

Lilia Podolyak

Health
Odrex
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine