Starting from December 1, 2024, Ukraine will introduce a ban on catching crayfish in most water bodies. On the Danube, the ban will be effective from December 5, on reservoirs - from December 15.
Romanian radars detected two signals from suspected drones that violated the airspace. Two F-16s were raised to intercept them, but no visual contact was made, and the signals later disappeared.
Due to the thick fog in the Bosphorus Strait, ship traffic in both directions was temporarily suspended. Visibility deteriorated, especially on bridges, leading to traffic jams. The traffic was later resumed.
The prosecutor's office has submitted to the court an indictment against the captain of a foreign vessel detained on the Danube. He is charged with illegal entry to occupied Sevastopol and violation of the rules of navigation.
An accident involving two local buses occurred on a bridge over the Danube in Germany. At least 50 people were injured, five of them seriously. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.
On Friday night, a heavy rainstorm hit Bosnia and Herzegovina, flooding several cities. Rescue services report missing persons, power outages and communication disruptions.
The Orlivka ferry crossing point resumed operations after Russia attacked the port and border infrastructure of Odesa region.
The Romanian Defense Ministry said a Russian drone may have briefly crossed the border during the attack on Ukraine. Romanian and Spanish fighter jets took to the air to monitor the situation.
A nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Danube region of Odesa killed 3 people and wounded 14, including three children. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, and the consequences of the shelling are being examined and recorded.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has declared his full support for Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. Romania will continue to provide multidimensional assistance to Ukraine and promote the export of Ukrainian grain.
The Danube has overflowed its banks in Budapest, threatening to flood tourist spots. Flooding is expected to peak on Saturday, with authorities erecting protective structures and closing some subway stations.
Ukraine increased its food exports to 4. 2 million tons in July, twice as much as last year. The increase comes despite a drop in production due to the war, but the trend is not guaranteed to continue.
In Odesa region, the body of a 13-year-old girl who disappeared while swimming was found in the Danube River. The preliminary cause of death is drowning.
Border guards detained a man who was trying to illegally cross the border with Romania via the Danube River using an underwater scooter. This is the second attempt by the offender to illegally enter the neighboring country.
Romania's Prime Minister says the country did not shoot down Russian drones near the border with Ukraine. According to him, Ukrainian air defense is doing this, and there is no danger to Romania.
The Romanian Defense Ministry denied information about the downing of Russian drones by air defense systems on the border with Ukraine. The ministry emphasized that the Russian attacks were aimed at Ukrainian infrastructure, not at Romanian territory.
Fragments of Russian drones are found in Romania after a night attack on Ukraine. NATO announces that there are no signs of a deliberate attack on the alliance's territory.
Ukraine detained the Cameroon-flagged cargo ship Usko Mfu on the Danube River, accusing it of illegally crossing the Ukrainian border and transporting cargo to Russian-occupied Sevastopol.
MHP's logistics has become more diversified and stronger, and new directions have emerged. Transshipment volumes through the Danube ports have increased several times. The same applies to the western border with Ukraine. New dry ports have emerged and are being actively used.
According to YouControl, from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2024, foreign beneficiaries and participants appeared in the ownership structure of 3,577 legal entities in Ukraine. In addition, 2,950 new companies with foreign capital were registered. The lion's share of these companies - 2,903 - are located in Kyiv. Another 778 are in Lviv region and 484 in Odesa region.
On June 11, a monument to Russian General Sergei Tuchkov was dismantled in Izmail, Odessa region, in accordance with the law of Ukraine "on condemnation and Prohibition of propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy".
In southern Germany, the death toll from large-scale flooding rose to five after rescuers found the body of a woman in a flooded car.
The water level in rivers in southern Germany is gradually decreasing after floods, and the German meteorological service is lifting warnings about adverse weather conditions in the region.
Exports of agricultural products by road declined significantly due to logistics problems and lack of drivers caused by mobilization, while exports via the Black Sea, Danube and rail improved.
18 people, including 9 children, were injured in a lightning strike during a children's holiday in a park in Liberec in the northern Czech Republic.
A firefighter was killed during a rescue operation in southern Germany as a result of severe flooding caused by heavy rains and rising water levels in the Danube and its tributaries.
In recent months, about 85-87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea, with the volume of road transportation increasing after the border was unblocked.
At the Ukraine-U. S. 2024 Partnership Forum in Washington, D.C., Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal highlighted sectors of the Ukrainian economy that are promising for American business, such as energy, agriculture, defense, raw materials processing, and IT, and described steps the government is taking to attract investment.
11 people were injured when a Bulgarian cruise ship crashed into the concrete wall of a lock on the Danube River in Austria.