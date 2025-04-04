$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14970 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 27093 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63996 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212582 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121956 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390995 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310039 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213613 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244150 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212589 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130827 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391001 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212589 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391001 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310042 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253838 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310042 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13419 views

07:44 PM • 2526 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44552 views

05:58 PM • 13419 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71913 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44552 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71913 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57025 views
A ban on catching crayfish is being introduced in Ukraine: when and where the restrictions will apply

Starting from December 1, 2024, Ukraine will introduce a ban on catching crayfish in most water bodies. On the Danube, the ban will be effective from December 5, on reservoirs - from December 15.

Society • November 29, 07:14 PM • 24270 views

Drones violated Romanian airspace again, and fighter jets were sent to intercept them

Romanian radars detected two signals from suspected drones that violated the airspace. Two F-16s were raised to intercept them, but no visual contact was made, and the signals later disappeared.

News of the World • October 24, 03:00 AM • 23290 views

Due to heavy fog in the Bosphorus Strait, ship traffic was suspended

Due to the thick fog in the Bosphorus Strait, ship traffic in both directions was temporarily suspended. Visibility deteriorated, especially on bridges, leading to traffic jams. The traffic was later resumed.

News of the World • October 16, 11:47 AM • 12881 views

Captain of the vessel detained on the Danube will be tried for illegal entry into the port of occupied Crimea

The prosecutor's office has submitted to the court an indictment against the captain of a foreign vessel detained on the Danube. He is charged with illegal entry to occupied Sevastopol and violation of the rules of navigation.

Crimes and emergencies • October 15, 11:09 AM • 9691 views

Bus accident in Germany: at least 50 people injured

An accident involving two local buses occurred on a bridge over the Danube in Germany. At least 50 people were injured, five of them seriously. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

News of the World • October 7, 08:22 PM • 17935 views

Severe flooding due to heavy rains hit Bosnia and Herzegovina

On Friday night, a heavy rainstorm hit Bosnia and Herzegovina, flooding several cities. Rescue services report missing persons, power outages and communication disruptions.

News of the World • October 4, 10:29 AM • 13137 views

Orlivka ferry crossing point in Odesa region resumes operation after Russian attack

The Orlivka ferry crossing point resumed operations after Russia attacked the port and border infrastructure of Odesa region.

Society • October 2, 08:53 AM • 15756 views

Romania confirms possible drone crossing of border during Russian attack on Ukraine, four fighter jets were raised

The Romanian Defense Ministry said a Russian drone may have briefly crossed the border during the attack on Ukraine. Romanian and Spanish fighter jets took to the air to monitor the situation.

War • September 27, 07:26 AM • 32015 views

Russian attack on Odesa region: 14 wounded, including three children

A nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Danube region of Odesa killed 3 people and wounded 14, including three children. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, and the consequences of the shelling are being examined and recorded.

War • September 27, 06:44 AM • 13894 views

It will ensure a just peace: Romania supports Zelenskyy's peace initiative

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has declared his full support for Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. Romania will continue to provide multidimensional assistance to Ukraine and promote the export of Ukrainian grain.

War • September 25, 06:22 PM • 15296 views

Flooding in Hungary: the Danube has already overflowed its banks and threatens to flood Budapest's tourist spots

The Danube has overflowed its banks in Budapest, threatening to flood tourist spots. Flooding is expected to peak on Saturday, with authorities erecting protective structures and closing some subway stations.

News of the World • September 19, 12:19 PM • 16359 views

Ukraine is actively increasing grain exports this year - Reuters

Ukraine increased its food exports to 4. 2 million tons in July, twice as much as last year. The increase comes despite a drop in production due to the war, but the trend is not guaranteed to continue.

Economy • August 12, 11:15 AM • 37015 views

13-year-old girl found dead in Danube after disappearing in Izmail

In Odesa region, the body of a 13-year-old girl who disappeared while swimming was found in the Danube River. The preliminary cause of death is drowning.

Society • August 3, 08:14 PM • 22028 views

“One of the strangest ways": Demchenko about a man who tried to get to Romania on an underwater scooter

Border guards detained a man who was trying to illegally cross the Danube into Romania on an underwater scooter. According to the SBGS spokesperson, this is one of the strangest ways to cross the border in recent times.

Society • July 27, 02:43 PM • 25021 views

James Bond style: a man tried to swim to Romania on an underwater scooter

Border guards detained a man who was trying to illegally cross the border with Romania via the Danube River using an underwater scooter. This is the second attempt by the offender to illegally enter the neighboring country.

Crimes and emergencies • July 27, 10:28 AM • 25485 views

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, commenting on the fall of the wreckage of Russian Shahed drones

Romania's Prime Minister says the country did not shoot down Russian drones near the border with Ukraine. According to him, Ukrainian air defense is doing this, and there is no danger to Romania.

War • July 26, 09:05 PM • 90041 views

Bucharest denied the fake about the downing of Russian shaheds by Romanian air defense forces

The Romanian Defense Ministry denied information about the downing of Russian drones by air defense systems on the border with Ukraine. The ministry emphasized that the Russian attacks were aimed at Ukrainian infrastructure, not at Romanian territory.

News of the World • July 26, 02:51 PM • 23762 views

NATO comments on the downing of Russian Shahed drones in Romania

Fragments of Russian drones are found in Romania after a night attack on Ukraine. NATO announces that there are no signs of a deliberate attack on the alliance's territory.

War • July 25, 07:37 PM • 100318 views

Ukraine detains a cargo ship on the Danube that had previously called at Sevastopol - media

Ukraine detained the Cameroon-flagged cargo ship Usko Mfu on the Danube River, accusing it of illegally crossing the Ukrainian border and transporting cargo to Russian-occupied Sevastopol.

Crimes and emergencies • July 10, 08:06 AM • 18039 views

Dobrohorsky tells how MHP's agribusiness responded to the challenges of a full-scale war

MHP's logistics has become more diversified and stronger, and new directions have emerged. Transshipment volumes through the Danube ports have increased several times. The same applies to the western border with Ukraine. New dry ports have emerged and are being actively used.

Economy • July 4, 07:24 AM • 21615 views

Odesa region is among the three leaders in terms of foreign investment

According to YouControl, from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2024, foreign beneficiaries and participants appeared in the ownership structure of 3,577 legal entities in Ukraine. In addition, 2,950 new companies with foreign capital were registered. The lion's share of these companies - 2,903 - are located in Kyiv. Another 778 are in Lviv region and 484 in Odesa region.

Economy • June 17, 12:34 PM • 19933 views

Monument to Russian General Tuchkov dismantled in Odessa region

On June 11, a monument to Russian General Sergei Tuchkov was dismantled in Izmail, Odessa region, in accordance with the law of Ukraine "on condemnation and Prohibition of propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy".

Society • June 11, 08:48 AM • 19415 views

Flooding in southern Germany: death toll rises to five

In southern Germany, the death toll from large-scale flooding rose to five after rescuers found the body of a woman in a flooded car.

News of the World • June 4, 12:57 PM • 19642 views

Flooding situation in southern Germany improves, water level decreases

The water level in rivers in southern Germany is gradually decreasing after floods, and the German meteorological service is lifting warnings about adverse weather conditions in the region.

News of the World • June 4, 05:58 AM • 28026 views

Export of agricultural products by roads significantly decreased, as mobilization caused a shortage of drivers - MP

Exports of agricultural products by road declined significantly due to logistics problems and lack of drivers caused by mobilization, while exports via the Black Sea, Danube and rail improved.

Economy • June 3, 10:03 AM • 42269 views

In the north of the Czech Republic, 18 people were injured by lightning

18 people, including 9 children, were injured in a lightning strike during a children's holiday in a park in Liberec in the northern Czech Republic.

News of the World • June 3, 07:48 AM • 24253 views

Flooding in southern Germany: firefighter killed during rescue operation

A firefighter was killed during a rescue operation in southern Germany as a result of severe flooding caused by heavy rains and rising water levels in the Danube and its tributaries.

Society • June 3, 04:00 AM • 25074 views

About 87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea in recent months

In recent months, about 85-87% of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported by sea, with the volume of road transportation increasing after the border was unblocked.

Economy • May 7, 01:27 PM • 44530 views

Shmyhal presented promising industries for American investment at the US-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024

At the Ukraine-U. S. 2024 Partnership Forum in Washington, D.C., Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal highlighted sectors of the Ukrainian economy that are promising for American business, such as energy, agriculture, defense, raw materials processing, and IT, and described steps the government is taking to attract investment.

Economy • April 17, 04:17 PM • 25258 views

Bulgarian cruise ship crashes into the wall in a sluice on Danube in Austria, injuring 11 people

11 people were injured when a Bulgarian cruise ship crashed into the concrete wall of a lock on the Danube River in Austria.

News of the World • March 30, 01:32 PM • 33588 views