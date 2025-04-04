Odesa region is among the three leaders in terms of foreign investment

According to YouControl, from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2024, foreign beneficiaries and participants appeared in the ownership structure of 3,577 legal entities in Ukraine. In addition, 2,950 new companies with foreign capital were registered. The lion's share of these companies - 2,903 - are located in Kyiv. Another 778 are in Lviv region and 484 in Odesa region.