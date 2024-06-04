ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Flooding in southern Germany: death toll rises to five

Flooding in southern Germany: death toll rises to five

In southern Germany, the death toll from large-scale flooding rose to five after rescuers found the body of a woman in a flooded car.

In southern Germany, as a result of large-scale floods, the death toll has risen to five people. Rescuers found an almost flooded car and took out the body of a woman. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Police on Tuesday reported that the body of a woman was recovered from a car that sank during a flood in Bavaria, bringing the confirmed death toll from flooding in southern Germany to five.

The bodies of four other people who died during the flood were found on Sunday and Monday.

Police said the fifth victim was found on Tuesday in the small town of Markt Rettenbach. And they added that the driver of the car, apparently, ignored the barrier that blocked the flooded road.

It is noted that although the situation has eased in the south-west of Germany, the water level remains high in some parts of Bavaria, in particular, in the Danube basin and in the Rosenheim region in the South-East. Some major railway lines, including several leading to Munich, are still blocked.

Recall

As previously reported by UNN, on June 1, a state of emergency was declared in several areas of Bavaria due to the high water level in the rivers. Evacuation began in several localities, and at least 150 people left their homes.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
