Munich Airport has announced a 48-hour strike from February 27 to 28. As a result, most of the 1,600 scheduled flights will be canceled, and passengers are advised to check flight status.
The Libertines' 45-year-old frontman is battling type 2 diabetes and has been warned by doctors about a possible amputation of his toes. The musician is forced to perform sitting down and change his lifestyle after giving up drugs.
A 23-year-old Syrian national attacked people in the city of Villach, Austria. The attack killed a 14-year-old teenager and injured five other people, two of them seriously.
The Chinese Foreign Minister and the Brazilian Presidential Advisor expressed their readiness to continue efforts to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine. The parties praised the work of the Friends of Peace group and support peace initiatives.
The President announced his intention to attract American investors to strategic sectors of the economy. Ukraine also seeks strong security guarantees with the participation of the United States.
In Germany, a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being hit by a car while participating in a strike in Munich. The incident occurred on February 13, with a total of 36 people injured.
Foreign Minister Sibiga says Putin is using the war as a tool to control Russians. Zelenskyy believes that Putin seeks negotiations only to lift sanctions and regroup troops.
On Sunday, an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held in Munich. The next day, Macron convenes a summit in Paris to discuss Trump's announcement of new tariffs.
Minister Sibiga stated the need for reliable security guarantees to achieve a just peace. Proposals include the deployment of military contingents, air defense, and a US presence in the Black Sea.
The President of Ukraine discussed with European leaders the idea of creating an army of 1. 5 million troops before joining NATO. A map of the deployment of foreign troops has been developed as part of security guarantees.
Ukroboronprom and Thales International SAS signed an agreement to establish a joint venture. The companies will cooperate in the areas of air defense, radar systems, electronic warfare and tactical communications.
Petro Pavlo has said that Europe needs to define its position and “red lines” for negotiations with Ukraine. After agreeing with Kiev, the European position will have to be coordinated with US allies.
The President of Ukraine met with a group of U. S. congressmen led by Mike Turner. They discussed military assistance, security guarantees and threats from North Korea's participation in the war.
US Vice President J. D. Vance met with Alice Weidel, co-chair of the AfD, during a visit to Munich. Vance spoke out against political firewalls, despite the AfD's isolation by German politicians.
During their meeting in Munich, President Zelenskyy and U. S. Vice President Vance discussed the preparation of an economic partnership document. The parties also discussed peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is attending the Munich Security Conference. He did not disclose the details of the visit, but said that he was working in the interests of Ukraine and expected positive results.
The US Congressional delegation in Munich offered Zelenskyy to sign a document on the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources. The Ukrainian president politely declined the offer.
At a meeting in Munich, Zelensky appealed to US Vice President Vance for security guarantees. This comes amid Trump's calls for negotiations to end the war.
The Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania held talks on strengthening air defense and investing in the production of long-range weapons. The parties also discussed coordination of the positions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States to achieve a just peace.
The meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Vice President of the USA Kamala Harris has begun in Munich.
Zelenskyy hopes for Donald Trump's help; he believes that the US leader will be able to influence Putin to end the war.
President Zelenskyy said that the draft agreement with the United States is about investment, not security. Ukraine submitted an updated draft document to the US side on February 14.
At a meeting in Munich, EU leaders Costa and von der Leyen assured Zelenskyy of their support for Ukraine until a just peace is achieved. They also reaffirmed their readiness to help speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU.
The German president said that a simple peace agreement without security guarantees would weaken not only Ukraine but also its Western allies. He emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine from Europe and the United States.
Head of the OP Andriy Yermak held a meeting with Keith Kellogg in Munich to coordinate efforts to achieve peace. The parties discussed further support for Ukraine and the preparation of high-level meetings.
OP leader Andriy Yermak meets with US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.
The suspected attack in Munich resulted in 36 injuries, two of them in serious condition. Among the seriously injured is a 2-year-old girl who is in the intensive care unit.
A senior US official, John Cole, said that the United States has not ruled out Ukraine's potential membership in NATO or a negotiated return to its borders by 2014, contradicting comments made this week by the U. S. Defense Secretary ahead of possible peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
U. S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg calls for direct talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. Trump announces upcoming peace talks in Saudi Arabia.
Andriy Yermak reported on a Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and constant flights through the Chornobyl zone. At a conference in Munich, world leaders expressed anger at Russia's actions against the facility, in the liquidation of which the whole world has invested.