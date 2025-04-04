$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15315 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27820 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64414 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213249 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122325 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391562 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310421 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213671 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244182 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255076 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131384 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213249 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391562 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254097 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310421 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2828 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13857 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45017 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72016 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57121 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Munich

News by theme

Most flights canceled at Munich airport due to strike

Munich Airport has announced a 48-hour strike from February 27 to 28. As a result, most of the 1,600 scheduled flights will be canceled, and passengers are advised to check flight status.

News of the World • February 26, 06:14 AM • 46223 views

Pete Doherty may lose his toes due to diabetes: British singer is forced to perform sitting down

The Libertines' 45-year-old frontman is battling type 2 diabetes and has been warned by doctors about a possible amputation of his toes. The musician is forced to perform sitting down and change his lifestyle after giving up drugs.

News of the World • February 19, 07:14 PM • 130137 views

In southern Austria, a 23-year-old asylum seeker stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager

A 23-year-old Syrian national attacked people in the city of Villach, Austria. The attack killed a 14-year-old teenager and injured five other people, two of them seriously.

News of the World • February 16, 01:21 PM • 31958 views

China and Brazil make a statement on the settlement of the war in Ukraine and call it a “crisis”

The Chinese Foreign Minister and the Brazilian Presidential Advisor expressed their readiness to continue efforts to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine. The parties praised the work of the Friends of Peace group and support peace initiatives.

War • February 16, 12:33 PM • 67333 views

Ukraine seeks to attract American investors and security guarantees - Yermak

The President announced his intention to attract American investors to strategic sectors of the economy. Ukraine also seeks strong security guarantees with the participation of the United States.

War • February 16, 11:29 AM • 54347 views

Tragic consequences of a hit-and-run in Munich: a mother and a two-year-old child die

In Germany, a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being hit by a car while participating in a strike in Munich. The incident occurred on February 13, with a total of 36 people injured.

News of the World • February 15, 11:17 PM • 33158 views

Sibiga explains why Putin does not want to end the war

Foreign Minister Sibiga says Putin is using the war as a tool to control Russians. Zelenskyy believes that Putin seeks negotiations only to lift sanctions and regroup troops.

War • February 15, 06:51 PM • 53227 views

Emergency meeting between EU Foreign Ministers and Greek Foreign Ministry to be held on Sunday

On Sunday, an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held in Munich. The next day, Macron convenes a summit in Paris to discuss Trump's announcement of new tariffs.

Economy • February 15, 06:20 PM • 43050 views

Sibiga outlined to his G7 colleagues the solutions needed to achieve a just peace

Minister Sibiga stated the need for reliable security guarantees to achieve a just peace. Proposals include the deployment of military contingents, air defense, and a US presence in the Black Sea.

War • February 15, 05:44 PM • 26510 views

European leaders went to think: Zelensky on 1.5 million army while Ukraine is not in NATO

The President of Ukraine discussed with European leaders the idea of creating an army of 1. 5 million troops before joining NATO. A map of the deployment of foreign troops has been developed as part of security guarantees.

War • February 15, 04:48 PM • 25713 views

Ukraine and the French arms company Thales establish a joint venture: what will it change

Ukroboronprom and Thales International SAS signed an agreement to establish a joint venture. The companies will cooperate in the areas of air defense, radar systems, electronic warfare and tactical communications.

War • February 15, 12:40 PM • 85111 views

Czech president on talks: Europe needs to define “red lines” and discuss it with Ukraine

Petro Pavlo has said that Europe needs to define its position and “red lines” for negotiations with Ukraine. After agreeing with Kiev, the European position will have to be coordinated with US allies.

Politics • February 15, 11:49 AM • 23718 views

Zelenskyy meets with US Congressional delegation in Munich: what was discussed

The President of Ukraine met with a group of U. S. congressmen led by Mike Turner. They discussed military assistance, security guarantees and threats from North Korea's participation in the war.

War • February 14, 11:25 PM • 36761 views

Vance held talks with the leader of the Alternative for Germany in Munich

US Vice President J. D. Vance met with Alice Weidel, co-chair of the AfD, during a visit to Munich. Vance spoke out against political firewalls, despite the AfD's isolation by German politicians.

News of the World • February 14, 09:41 PM • 31648 views

They agreed to continue working on the document on economic partnership: the Presidential Administration provided details of the meeting between Zelensky and Vance

During their meeting in Munich, President Zelenskyy and U. S. Vice President Vance discussed the preparation of an economic partnership document. The parties also discussed peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Economy • February 14, 07:42 PM • 62276 views

Former Defense Minister Reznikov caught by journalists at security conference in Munich

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is attending the Munich Security Conference. He did not disclose the details of the visit, but said that he was working in the interests of Ukraine and expected positive results.

War • February 14, 07:25 PM • 43368 views

Zelensky refuses to sign document on transfer of 50% of Ukrainian mineral resources to the US - WP

The US Congressional delegation in Munich offered Zelenskyy to sign a document on the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources. The Ukrainian president politely declined the offer.

Economy • February 14, 07:02 PM • 125707 views

Media: Zelensky told Vence that Ukraine wants “security guarantees”

At a meeting in Munich, Zelensky appealed to US Vice President Vance for security guarantees. This comes amid Trump's calls for negotiations to end the war.

War • February 14, 05:34 PM • 60396 views

Zelensky and Nauseda discuss strengthening air defense and investment in Ukrainian weapons

The Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania held talks on strengthening air defense and investing in the production of long-range weapons. The parties also discussed coordination of the positions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States to achieve a just peace.

War • February 14, 05:07 PM • 40618 views

Zelenskyy and the U.S. Vice President are holding a meeting in Munich

The meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Vice President of the USA Kamala Harris has begun in Munich.

Politics • February 14, 04:39 PM • 25939 views

Kyiv expects Trump to help Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy hopes for Donald Trump's help; he believes that the US leader will be able to influence Putin to end the war.

War • February 14, 04:07 PM • 31529 views

Zelensky on the agreement on rare earth metals: it is not about security, but about investment

President Zelenskyy said that the draft agreement with the United States is about investment, not security. Ukraine submitted an updated draft document to the US side on February 14.

Economy • February 14, 03:50 PM • 51726 views

EU leaders meet with Zelenskyy in Munich: important statement on Ukraine's future

At a meeting in Munich, EU leaders Costa and von der Leyen assured Zelenskyy of their support for Ukraine until a just peace is achieved. They also reaffirmed their readiness to help speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU.

War • February 14, 02:32 PM • 32427 views

Steinmeier on the war: “Simply signing a deal and walking away means weakening Ukraine, Europe and the United States”

The German president said that a simple peace agreement without security guarantees would weaken not only Ukraine but also its Western allies. He emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine from Europe and the United States.

War • February 14, 01:41 PM • 23179 views

Yermak held an important meeting with Trump's special representative: what was discussed

Head of the OP Andriy Yermak held a meeting with Keith Kellogg in Munich to coordinate efforts to achieve peace. The parties discussed further support for Ukraine and the preparation of high-level meetings.

War • February 14, 12:10 PM • 21877 views

Yermak meets with Trump's new special envoy for Ukraine - Zelensky

OP leader Andriy Yermak meets with US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

War • February 14, 11:11 AM • 26326 views

The number of injured in a car attack in Munich has increased to 36: among them a child

The suspected attack in Munich resulted in 36 injuries, two of them in serious condition. Among the seriously injured is a 2-year-old girl who is in the intensive care unit.

News of the World • February 14, 11:06 AM • 27735 views

NATO membership for Ukraine not off the table - Trump's deputy special envoy

A senior US official, John Cole, said that the United States has not ruled out Ukraine's potential membership in NATO or a negotiated return to its borders by 2014, contradicting comments made this week by the U. S. Defense Secretary ahead of possible peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

War • February 14, 09:58 AM • 51337 views

Zelensky and Putin must talk face to face - Kellogg

U. S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg calls for direct talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. Trump announces upcoming peace talks in Saudi Arabia.

War • February 14, 09:13 AM • 29805 views

“Not 'worried' but really angry": the OP reveals the reaction of world leaders in Munich to Russia's attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Andriy Yermak reported on a Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and constant flights through the Chornobyl zone. At a conference in Munich, world leaders expressed anger at Russia's actions against the facility, in the liquidation of which the whole world has invested.

War • February 14, 08:08 AM • 27742 views