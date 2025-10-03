Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - Reuters

On Friday, October 3, in the morning, the management of Munich Airport in Germany announced that due to the appearance of drones in the sky, air traffic controllers were forced to stop operations. This led to the cancellation of 17 flights and disrupted travel for almost 3,000 passengers, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the federal police, several eyewitnesses spotted drones flying directly near the local airport. As a result of the incident, 17 flights were canceled.

Another 15 arriving flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt - the airport's statement reads.

It is noted that federal and state police are currently examining the surrounding areas, and helicopters are also involved in the search. The details of the incident are being clarified.

Recall

In recent weeks, NATO countries have been facing provocations from Russia: fighter jet flights and drones over strategic facilities. These are elements of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing and dividing partners.

The first signal was on September 9, when a wave of Russian drones flew into Poland. On September 19, three MiG-31 fighters invaded Estonian airspace and remained there for more than 12 minutes. This was the most serious incident in the country in over 20 years.

A few days later, unknown drones forced the closure of Denmark's main airport and also appeared in the sky over Oslo. Similar incidents were observed over other facilities in Denmark and Sweden, including a military airbase and the Karlskrona archipelago.

Ryanair CEO calls for shooting down drones disrupting EU airports