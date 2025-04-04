In the city of Heppingen, an unknown gunman opened fire in a bar, killing one person and wounding two. The shooter fled, and
police are investigating possible links to criminal groups.
U. S. military bases in Europe were placed on high alert due to credible intelligence indicating the likelihood of terrorist
activity or attack.
Ukraine failed to qualify for the Euro 2024 playoffs, losing to Romania and finishing fourth in its group, despite the fact that,
according to head coach Serhiy Rebrov, the young team has great prospects for the future.
Wearing yellow, the Ukrainian national team will play against Belgium in the last match of the Euro 2024 group round at the Arena
Stuttgart in front of a full house of 54,000 spectators.
Today in Stuttgart, the national team of Ukraine will meet with Belgium in the final match of the group round of Euro 2024.
A police officer who accompanied Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was killed and another was seriously injured in a traffic
accident involving a BMW driver in Stuttgart.
Nine suspects accused of preparing a violent coup d'état in Germany to overthrow the government and impose martial law will appear
in court today.
Marta Kostiuk defeated world number three Coco Hauff in a thrilling three-set quarterfinal match to reach the semifinals of the
WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
More than 1,100 flights will be canceled at 11 German airports on February 1 due to a strike by airport workers.