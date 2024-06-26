Euro 2024: Ukraine to play in yellow kit today, Belgium in blue
Kyiv • UNN
Wearing yellow, the Ukrainian national team will play against Belgium in the last match of the Euro 2024 group round at the Arena Stuttgart in front of a full house of 54,000 spectators.
The national team of Ukraine will enter the group round match of Euro 2024 against Belgium in a yellow set of uniforms, reports UNN with reference to the UAF.
"The Ukrainian national team will play today's match in a yellow set of uniforms. The Belgian team will play in blue," the statement said.
Today, on June 26, in Stuttgart at the Arena Stuttgart, the national team of Ukraine will play its last match of the group round of Euro 2024 against Belgium (starting at 19:00 Kyiv time).
The Arena Stuttgart stands are expected to be full of 54,000 spectators, with 11,147 supporting the Ukrainian team and 10,509 supporting the Belgian team.
Today's match will be covered by 204 accredited journalists and 60 photojournalists. The arena is equipped with 28 TV and radio commentary positions.
