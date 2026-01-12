$43.080.09
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 1660 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 5420 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 9842 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18146 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 15127 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17375 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 35945 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36200 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30504 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Exclusives
Popular news
Attack by a 9th-grader with a knife at a school in Kyiv is being investigated as attempted murder; police found correspondence with allegedly hostile special servicesPhotoJanuary 12, 09:43 AM • 4362 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 32258 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 12117 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 14250 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 27196 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next

Exclusive

02:17 PM • 18155 views
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18155 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 27403 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 35951 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 32459 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 38033 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 31561 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 27368 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 33405 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 35601 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 91656 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

President Zelenskyy warned about Russia's preparation for a massive attack with missiles and drones. The enemy plans to use the cold snap for maximum damage.

Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address, warned about Russia's preparation for another massive attack on critical infrastructure facilities. According to intelligence, the enemy plans to use a combined tactic involving drones and missiles in the coming days. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Russian troops aim to take advantage of the period of significant cold weather to inflict maximum damage. The enemy's strategy involves the initial launch of a large number of drones to deplete Ukrainian air defense systems, followed by missile strikes.

Iran sold missiles to Russia for $2.7 billion12.01.26, 20:14 • 1832 views

Russia is planning a new massive attack in the near future. Drones to deplete air defense and missiles. They want to take advantage of the cold. This strike could happen in the coming days.

- noted the President.

Zelenskyy urged to pay attention to air raid alerts, as the risk of a large-scale attack remains quite high.

Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy12.01.26, 20:47 • 1688 views

Stepan Haftko

