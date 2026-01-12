Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address, warned about Russia's preparation for another massive attack on critical infrastructure facilities. According to intelligence, the enemy plans to use a combined tactic involving drones and missiles in the coming days. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Russian troops aim to take advantage of the period of significant cold weather to inflict maximum damage. The enemy's strategy involves the initial launch of a large number of drones to deplete Ukrainian air defense systems, followed by missile strikes.

Russia is planning a new massive attack in the near future. Drones to deplete air defense and missiles. They want to take advantage of the cold. This strike could happen in the coming days. - noted the President.

Zelenskyy urged to pay attention to air raid alerts, as the risk of a large-scale attack remains quite high.

