Iran sold missiles to Russia for $2.7 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Russia purchased ballistic missiles and air defense systems from Iran for $2.7 billion before the full-scale invasion. Moscow's total spending on Iranian weaponry exceeded $4 billion.

Iran sold missiles to Russia for $2.7 billion
Photo: Bloomberg

The Russian Federation purchased ballistic missiles and air defense systems from Iran for approximately $2.7 billion. According to a Western security official, these contracts were concluded between October 2021 and the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moscow's total spending on Iranian weapons since late 2021 has already exceeded $4 billion. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the source, the purchases include hundreds of missile weapons of various types. In particular, it concerns the supply of hundreds of "Fath-360" short-range ballistic missiles, as well as almost 500 other short-range ballistic missiles. In addition to offensive weapons, the contract provided for the transfer of approximately 200 surface-to-air missiles for air defense systems.

South Africa has launched joint naval exercises with Russia, China, and Iran10.01.26, 22:32 • 4226 views

Western intelligence estimates indicate that Iran has also supplied millions of ammunition and shells. These figures are not final, as additional equipment is expected to be delivered within the framework of existing agreements.

Cooperation in the field of unmanned technologies

A separate area of defense cooperation was a contract worth $1.75 billion, signed in early 2023. It concerned the supply of "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones and the transfer of technologies for their production in Russia. This allowed Moscow to establish the production of similar drones under the name "Geran-2".

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet provided official comments on the published data regarding the volume of military exports to the Russian Federation.  

Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia has launched a massive recruitment of mercenaries in Iran14.12.25, 15:59 • 4076 views

