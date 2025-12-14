$42.270.00
Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia has launched a massive recruitment of mercenaries in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The CCD reports on the intensification of Russia's recruitment campaign in Iran to replenish its troops. Iranians are offered a $20,000 "signing bonus" and $2,000 monthly for joining the Russian army.

Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia has launched a massive recruitment of mercenaries in Iran

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) reports on the intensification of the Russian Federation's recruitment campaign in Iran to replenish its troops. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Leaflets have appeared en masse in Iranian cities offering Iranians to join the Russian army for a high financial reward: 20 thousand dollars in "signing bonuses" and approximately 2 thousand dollars monthly. The advertisements direct to a specialized Telegram channel where recruitment is conducted in several languages. Journalists who spoke with a recruiter received confirmation that the campaign is coordinated by the Russian side directly in Iran.

The CCD notes that Iran is a vulnerable target due to its difficult economic situation, high unemployment, and a significant number of Afghan refugees. This campaign is a typical element of Russia's systemic recruitment network, which has been seeking mercenaries in crisis-ridden countries for many years.

According to intelligence data, recruitment in Iran is part of Russia's broader strategy to compensate for huge losses and prepare for new offensive actions. It is estimated that Russia has already recruited at least 18,000 foreigners from 128 countries.

Stepan Haftko

