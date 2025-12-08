Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war

Footage of collapsed trenches with dead Russians near Pokrovsk is evidence that a numerical advantage in manpower in modern technological warfare still does not guarantee a result. This was stated on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reports UNN.

According to his assessment, the effectiveness of drones, and in the future these will be AI-powered UAVs, is capable of providing a "security wall against the army of darkness."

Of course, in the war of the future, the role of classical infantry will be partially taken over by ground drones, but everything that is happening now is a lesson for our future deterrence system, as well as for the Western world. And for Israel. The Jewish state, which historically, due to dangerous neighbors, was forced to create the most effective air defense system not without the help of the United States, today must look towards the threat of using fiber-optic drones against them, which certain Russian dirty mouths are scaring them with. And these are protection technologies, the basis of which will be AI-powered drones - Kovalenko predicts.

In his opinion, in a large-scale war, "quantity matters."

The number of infantry, air and ground strike systems - quantity in war - this is about our enemy. To counter this with simply technologically better and expensive weapons in small quantities, as in the Western armies of the Cold War model - this is too little and ineffective. But technologically better and inexpensive weapons, like AI-powered drones - this will be quite enough to avoid the war of the future - predicts the head of the CPD.

According to him, to begin with, it is necessary to at least saturate Europe's arsenals with strike drones and interceptor drones, as well as a large number of pilots, because reducing resources and time to destroy an infantry target, scaling enemy losses and saving the lives of one's own soldiers is "the basis of everything."

"Technologies must destroy, and prepare for confrontation with other technologies. Because robotic systems will significantly displace manpower from the battlefield by 2030. And for now... for now, Russia is conducting meat assaults, looking for mercenaries all over the world, because there are fewer and fewer people willing to sign a contract in Russia itself. Large losses and strikes on the rear are a chance to stop them. Even poor and drunken Russian outcasts, who are the first to be sent to rot, are reluctant to end up in a meat grinder," Kovalenko summarizes.

The Ukrainian defense industry is reaching a new level, demonstrating a breakthrough in the production of ammunition – primarily for unmanned systems, which have become a key tool of modern warfare.

