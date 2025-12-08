$42.180.00
December 7, 05:16 PM • 12306 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 20793 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 20980 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 26042 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 51144 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 62017 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 66514 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 58797 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 61192 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 57357 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
The Guardian

Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that numerical superiority in personnel does not guarantee results in modern technological warfare. The effectiveness of drones, especially those with AI, will provide a "security wall" and become the basis of defense in the future.

Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war

Footage of collapsed trenches with dead Russians near Pokrovsk is evidence that a numerical advantage in manpower in modern technological warfare still does not guarantee a result. This was stated on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reports UNN.

Details

According to his assessment, the effectiveness of drones, and in the future these will be AI-powered UAVs, is capable of providing a "security wall against the army of darkness."

Of course, in the war of the future, the role of classical infantry will be partially taken over by ground drones, but everything that is happening now is a lesson for our future deterrence system, as well as for the Western world. And for Israel. The Jewish state, which historically, due to dangerous neighbors, was forced to create the most effective air defense system not without the help of the United States, today must look towards the threat of using fiber-optic drones against them, which certain Russian dirty mouths are scaring them with. And these are protection technologies, the basis of which will be AI-powered drones

- Kovalenko predicts.

In his opinion, in a large-scale war, "quantity matters."

The number of infantry, air and ground strike systems - quantity in war - this is about our enemy. To counter this with simply technologically better and expensive weapons in small quantities, as in the Western armies of the Cold War model - this is too little and ineffective. But technologically better and inexpensive weapons, like AI-powered drones - this will be quite enough to avoid the war of the future

- predicts the head of the CPD.

Ukraine and Great Britain signed an agreement on the production of the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone27.11.25, 10:11 • 2723 views

According to him, to begin with, it is necessary to at least saturate Europe's arsenals with strike drones and interceptor drones, as well as a large number of pilots, because reducing resources and time to destroy an infantry target, scaling enemy losses and saving the lives of one's own soldiers is "the basis of everything."

"Technologies must destroy, and prepare for confrontation with other technologies. Because robotic systems will significantly displace manpower from the battlefield by 2030. And for now... for now, Russia is conducting meat assaults, looking for mercenaries all over the world, because there are fewer and fewer people willing to sign a contract in Russia itself. Large losses and strikes on the rear are a chance to stop them. Even poor and drunken Russian outcasts, who are the first to be sent to rot, are reluctant to end up in a meat grinder," Kovalenko summarizes.

Recall

The Ukrainian defense industry is reaching a new level, demonstrating a breakthrough in the production of ammunition – primarily for unmanned systems, which have become a key tool of modern warfare.

Ukraine and Norway to start joint drone production: document signed – Ministry of Defense30.11.25, 10:35 • 4547 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Israel
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Europe
United States