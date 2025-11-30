$42.190.00
Ukraine and Norway to start joint drone production: document signed – Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Ukraine and Norway have signed a document on joint production of Ukrainian drones, which will allow scaling up the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry. The pilot production line is planned to be deployed in 2026.

Ukraine and Norway to start joint drone production: document signed – Ministry of Defense

Ukraine is strengthening international defense cooperation – Kyiv and Oslo have agreed on joint production of Ukrainian drones, which will be a new stage in the development of defense technologies. This was written by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

Shmyhal announced the signing of a document with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik on the launch of joint drone production. According to him, this decision will allow scaling up the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry and strengthening the state's defense.

UK says talks to join EU defense fund collapsed29.11.25, 10:00 • 4132 views

The next stage is to quickly deploy a pilot production line in 2026 and simultaneously work on further increasing capacity.

– wrote Shmyhal.

Ukraine plans to transfer its developments and innovations in the field of unmanned systems to Norway, and in return will receive a powerful production base and access to research cooperation with Norwegian institutions.

Shmyhal emphasized that this project is an example of international defense cooperation that strengthens the security of the entire democratic world, and thanked Norway for its support.

Germany approves 2026 budget with record aid for Ukraine28.11.25, 19:45 • 4656 views

Stepan Haftko

Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Oslo
European Union
Norway
Great Britain
Germany
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv