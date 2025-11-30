Ukraine and Norway to start joint drone production: document signed – Ministry of Defense

Ukraine is strengthening international defense cooperation – Kyiv and Oslo have agreed on joint production of Ukrainian drones, which will be a new stage in the development of defense technologies. This was written by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

Shmyhal announced the signing of a document with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik on the launch of joint drone production. According to him, this decision will allow scaling up the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry and strengthening the state's defense.

The next stage is to quickly deploy a pilot production line in 2026 and simultaneously work on further increasing capacity. – wrote Shmyhal.

Ukraine plans to transfer its developments and innovations in the field of unmanned systems to Norway, and in return will receive a powerful production base and access to research cooperation with Norwegian institutions.

Shmyhal emphasized that this project is an example of international defense cooperation that strengthens the security of the entire democratic world, and thanked Norway for its support.

