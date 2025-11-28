$42.190.11
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Germany approves 2026 budget with record aid for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Germany has approved the federal budget for 2026 with expenditures of 524.5 billion euros, which is 21.5 billion more than in 2025. Aid to Ukraine will amount to 11.5 billion euros, which is Berlin's largest support since 2022.

Germany approves 2026 budget with record aid for Ukraine

The Bundestag has approved Germany's federal budget for 2026, providing a record amount of financial support for Ukraine and strengthening the country's defense capabilities. This is reported by Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, November 28, the lower house of the German parliament approved expenditures totaling 524.5 billion euros – 21.5 billion more than in the 2025 budget. The budget includes funding for defense, social welfare, and international aid. To cover the costs, the government plans to raise almost 98 billion euros in debt, and also use special funds to modernize the Bundeswehr and develop infrastructure.

Social needs, including labor and social protection, account for more than a third of all expenditures. Defense spending will reach 108 billion euros – the highest figure since the end of the Cold War.

Separately, the budget provides 11.5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. According to the German Ministry of Defense, these funds will be used to purchase artillery systems, drones, armored vehicles, and other weapons, becoming Berlin's largest financial support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Norway plans to maintain aid level to Ukraine in 202628.11.25, 19:22 • 708 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
Bundestag
Norway
Germany
Ukraine