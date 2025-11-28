Germany approves 2026 budget with record aid for Ukraine

The Bundestag has approved Germany's federal budget for 2026, providing a record amount of financial support for Ukraine and strengthening the country's defense capabilities. This is reported by Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, November 28, the lower house of the German parliament approved expenditures totaling 524.5 billion euros – 21.5 billion more than in the 2025 budget. The budget includes funding for defense, social welfare, and international aid. To cover the costs, the government plans to raise almost 98 billion euros in debt, and also use special funds to modernize the Bundeswehr and develop infrastructure.

Social needs, including labor and social protection, account for more than a third of all expenditures. Defense spending will reach 108 billion euros – the highest figure since the end of the Cold War.

Separately, the budget provides 11.5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. According to the German Ministry of Defense, these funds will be used to purchase artillery systems, drones, armored vehicles, and other weapons, becoming Berlin's largest financial support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

