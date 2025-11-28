Norway plans to maintain aid level to Ukraine in 2026

Norway will continue to provide stable support to Ukraine at a level close to the current one next year, a high-ranking opposition politician said, citing the low probability of a quick peace. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Under the draft budget being discussed by the ruling Labor Party and its left-wing allies, 85 billion kroner ($8.4 billion) has been allocated for aid to Ukraine in 2026. The aid has broad support in parliament.

We must be prepared for the fact that the support Norway is currently providing must be long-term – Ine Eriksen Søreide, head of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, said in an interview on Friday.

Photo: Bloomberg - Ine Eriksen Søreide

Søreide, a former Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs, added: "There is no reason to believe that it can be reduced." According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Norway is among the top five countries that provide the largest donations to Ukraine as a percentage of GDP.

The aid is financed under the Nansen program, designed for 2023–2030 with expenditures of 205 billion kroner. A significant part has already been paid, and with stable expenditures in 2026, only 10 billion kroner will remain by 2027. At the same time, politicians rule out using the country's sovereign fund to increase defense spending or support for Ukraine.

