Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them

Today, the Nomination Committee approved the independent members of the new supervisory board of NAEK "Energoatom" - Rumina Velshi, Laura Garbenčiūtė-Bakienė, Patrick Fragman, and Brice Buyuon. The selection of three state representatives to the supervisory board will be completed in the first half of January. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We continue to update strategic energy enterprises. Today, the Nomination Committee approved the independent members of the new supervisory board of NAEK "Energoatom". The selection was made unanimously. The committee includes representatives of the Government and independent observers - the EU, EBRD, IFC, and the business ombudsman - Svyrydenko announced.

According to her, the independent members of the supervisory board will be:

🔹Rumina Velshi — an international expert in nuclear safety and regulatory oversight. Over 40 years in the field. Headed the Canadian nuclear regulator, the IAEA Safety Standards Commission, and the International Nuclear Regulators' Association;

🔹Laura Garbenčiūtė-Bakienė — a specialist in finance, audit, and risk management in energy and infrastructure. Over 25 years of experience. Held leadership roles at PwC (USA, Ukraine, Lithuania), worked on audit and risk management at strategic energy facilities, including the Ignalina NPP;

🔹Patrick Fragman — an engineer and international manager in the nuclear and energy industry. Over 30 years of experience. Former President and CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company;

🔹Brice Buyuon — a lawyer specializing in energy regulation and corporate governance. Held senior positions at EDF International and EDF Energy, responsible for legal, compliance, and regulatory functions, and worked at the French Council of State and the Energy Regulatory Commission.

A new supervisory board of Energoatom is to be appointed by the end of the year, and until then its functions will be performed by the government

The selection of three state representatives to the supervisory board will be completed in the first half of January, the Prime Minister noted.

Let's add

In parallel, according to Svyrydenko, the supervisory boards of the entire energy sector are being updated — at Naftogaz, Ukrhydroenergo, Ukrenergo, GTS Operator, Centrenergo, and other companies. In total, 12 companies are in focus.