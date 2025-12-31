$42.390.17
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them

Kyiv • UNN

The Nomination Committee approved four independent members of the new supervisory board of NNEGC "Energoatom", including experts in nuclear safety, finance, and energy regulation. The selection of three state representatives to the supervisory board will be completed in January.

Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them

Today, the Nomination Committee approved the independent members of the new supervisory board of NAEK "Energoatom" - Rumina Velshi, Laura Garbenčiūtė-Bakienė, Patrick Fragman, and Brice Buyuon. The selection of three state representatives to the supervisory board will be completed in the first half of January. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We continue to update strategic energy enterprises. Today, the Nomination Committee approved the independent members of the new supervisory board of NAEK "Energoatom". The selection was made unanimously. The committee includes representatives of the Government and independent observers - the EU, EBRD, IFC, and the business ombudsman 

- Svyrydenko announced.

According to her, the independent members of the supervisory board will be:

🔹Rumina Velshi — an international expert in nuclear safety and regulatory oversight. Over 40 years in the field. Headed the Canadian nuclear regulator, the IAEA Safety Standards Commission, and the International Nuclear Regulators' Association;

🔹Laura Garbenčiūtė-Bakienė — a specialist in finance, audit, and risk management in energy and infrastructure. Over 25 years of experience. Held leadership roles at PwC (USA, Ukraine, Lithuania), worked on audit and risk management at strategic energy facilities, including the Ignalina NPP;

🔹Patrick Fragman — an engineer and international manager in the nuclear and energy industry. Over 30 years of experience. Former President and CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company;

🔹Brice Buyuon — a lawyer specializing in energy regulation and corporate governance. Held senior positions at EDF International and EDF Energy, responsible for legal, compliance, and regulatory functions, and worked at the French Council of State and the Energy Regulatory Commission.

A new supervisory board of Energoatom is to be appointed by the end of the year, and until then its functions will be performed by the government22.11.25, 19:59 • 4447 views

The selection of three state representatives to the supervisory board will be completed in the first half of January, the Prime Minister noted.

Let's add

In parallel, according to Svyrydenko, the supervisory boards of the entire energy sector are being updated — at Naftogaz, Ukrhydroenergo, Ukrenergo, GTS Operator, Centrenergo, and other companies. In total, 12 companies are in focus. 

We are bringing the statutes and regulations of all of them into compliance with OECD principles. State audits of Energoatom and defense enterprises are underway. Their results will be immediately handed over to law enforcement agencies 

- the Prime Minister summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Centrenergo
Ukrhydroenergo
Naftogaz
Ukrenergo