Centrenergo

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 6356 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51402 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190900 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110689 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 369943 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297210 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211716 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243189 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254597 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160678 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 111948 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 190900 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 369943 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244753 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297210 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59143 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45283 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115672 views
News by theme

Centrenergo denied statements about the schedule of power outages next week

“Centrenergo denied the words of a member of the Supervisory Board about the possible return of power outage schedules. The company emphasizes that it is Ukrenergo's competence to determine the schedules.

Society • November 1, 11:05 AM • 15153 views

Power outage schedules may return soon: the reason is revealed

A member of Centrenergo's supervisory board has warned of a possible return to the schedule of power outages due to lower temperatures. Additional measures may be needed to balance the power system as early as next week.

Society • November 1, 10:35 AM • 15339 views

Coal fraud worth millions of hryvnias: a preventive measure was imposed on the former Deputy Minister of Energy

The HACC imposed a measure of restraint on the former Deputy Minister of Energy for fraud with coal worth UAH 12 million. The suspect is involved in the illegal sale of coal to a private company instead of the state-owned Centrenergo.

Crimes and emergencies • September 25, 07:03 AM • 13413 views

UAH 12 million in losses caused to Centrenergo: two former officials and a former director of the state-owned enterprise are suspected

The former Deputy Minister of Energy, MP and director of Ukrvuhillya were served with a notice of suspicion of abuse. They caused UAH 12 million in losses to Centrenergo through the illegal sale of coal.

Economy • July 26, 04:53 PM • 45259 views