“Centrenergo denied the words of a member of the Supervisory Board about the possible return of power outage schedules. The
company emphasizes that it is Ukrenergo's competence to determine the schedules.
A member of Centrenergo's supervisory board has warned of a possible return to the schedule of power outages due to lower
temperatures. Additional measures may be needed to balance the power system as early as next week.
The HACC imposed a measure of restraint on the former Deputy Minister of Energy for fraud with coal worth UAH 12 million. The
suspect is involved in the illegal sale of coal to a private company instead of the state-owned Centrenergo.
The former Deputy Minister of Energy, MP and director of Ukrvuhillya were served with a notice of suspicion of abuse. They caused
UAH 12 million in losses to Centrenergo through the illegal sale of coal.