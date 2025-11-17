Large-scale audit of state energy enterprises launched in Ukraine: Energoatom is the first to be checked – Svyrydenko

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
04:21 PM • 1516 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 8838 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 13197 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 14551 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 17371 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 18482 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 41428 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25069 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19267 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21581 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.7m/s
79%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralizedNovember 17, 07:16 AM • 15064 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 23714 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 22337 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importanceNovember 17, 09:49 AM • 17398 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 10149 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 41426 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 77851 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 72025 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 128805 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 106938 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 10298 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 22487 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 23864 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 19841 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 39040 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Su-57

Large-scale audit of state energy enterprises launched in Ukraine: Energoatom is the first to be checked – Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

The government has initiated a large-scale audit in Ukraine's energy sector. According to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Energoatom was the first to be audited.

Large-scale audit of state energy enterprises launched in Ukraine: Energoatom is the first to be checked – Svyrydenko

The government has launched a comprehensive state audit of key enterprises in the energy sector, with the activities of NNEGC "Energoatom" being the first priority for inspection. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in her Telegram channel, emphasizing that the audit is already underway and is a "main priority" for the government. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The audit of NNEGC "Energoatom" has already begun, this is the main priority. The State Audit Service will check the activities of the enterprise's management apparatus directly, 10 of its branches, including three nuclear power plants, for the years 2023–2025 

– Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

Part. The SBI opened two proceedings after the "Midas" special operation: individual employees of the Bureau are in the spotlight

According to her, the government expects the first interim conclusions already in December. The audit materials will be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies for appropriate action.

In parallel, the government is preparing to launch inspections at other energy enterprises, including LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine", PJSC "Centrenergo" and JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya".

Part. Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient

The government expects regular reports on the progress of all inspections monthly throughout the entire period. We will act promptly if violations are found. We must ensure full transparency of state enterprises 

– emphasized the Prime Minister. 

Part. The government approved a plan to update the supervisory boards of state-owned energy companies - Svyrydenko

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Energoatom
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Centrenergo
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine