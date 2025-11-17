Large-scale audit of state energy enterprises launched in Ukraine: Energoatom is the first to be checked – Svyrydenko

The government has launched a comprehensive state audit of key enterprises in the energy sector, with the activities of NNEGC "Energoatom" being the first priority for inspection. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in her Telegram channel, emphasizing that the audit is already underway and is a "main priority" for the government. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The audit of NNEGC "Energoatom" has already begun, this is the main priority. The State Audit Service will check the activities of the enterprise's management apparatus directly, 10 of its branches, including three nuclear power plants, for the years 2023–2025

– Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to her, the government expects the first interim conclusions already in December. The audit materials will be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies for appropriate action.

In parallel, the government is preparing to launch inspections at other energy enterprises, including LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine", PJSC "Centrenergo" and JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya".

The government expects regular reports on the progress of all inspections monthly throughout the entire period. We will act promptly if violations are found. We must ensure full transparency of state enterprises

– emphasized the Prime Minister.

