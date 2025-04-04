The SAP has submitted an indictment to the court against current and former officials of JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannya". They are suspected of manipulating gas extraction tariffs, which resulted in losses amounting to over 340 million UAH.
Naftogaz Group reported an increase in gas production by 0. 7 bcm compared to last year. The company exceeded its targets by 2% and plans to provide the population of Ukraine with its own resources.
Gas reserves in Ukrainian storage facilities exceeded 12. 4 bcm. This volume is enough to last through the heating season, given the increased production and additional purchases from Europe.
The directors of two private companies are suspected of embezzling UAH 25 million from Ukrgazvydobuvannya JSC through the supply of low-quality reinforced concrete slabs. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
Naftogaz Group companies produced 8. 6 bcm of commercial gas in seven months of 2024. This is 10% more than in the same period last year, thanks to new wells and technologies.
Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, a member of Naftogaz Group, has launched a new high-performance well with a daily production of 274 thousand cubic meters of gas.
In April 2024, Naftogaz Group paid UAH 8 billion to the state budget of Ukraine, which accounted for 11. 5% of total tax revenues for the month.
Ukrgasvydobuvannya commissioned two powerful deep gas wells in eastern Ukraine with a production capacity of 390 thousand cubic meters of gas per day.
The key companies of Naftogaz Group - Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz and Ukrtransnafta - improved their financial results by at least 40% in 2023, while Naftogaz of Ukraine significantly reduced its loss compared to the previous year.
A technological accident involving a fire occurred at a gas pipeline in the Kharkiv region, but it will not affect gas supply to consumers, and no one was injured.
A resident of Volyn region pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe an official of Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC in the amount of UAH 300,000 and asked to transfer the money for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Despite a difficult start due to russian missile attacks that damaged 40% of its equipment, Centrenergo managed to increase its capacity sixfold, adjust its operations, adjust its repair programs and ensure a stable heating season with light and heat without outages and interruptions in electricity supply.
Ukraine's Naftogaz Group has launched a new well that produces 400,000 cubic meters of gas per day, making it one of the company's most productive wells this year.
Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz Ukraine, said that this year, for the first time, Ukraine managed to get through the winter, using only its own gas.
Ukraine increased its daily gas production by rehabilitating an old well that now produces more than 340,000 cubic meters of gas per day.
For the first time since 2022, a cargo with pipes for gas production entered a Ukrainian port - American Journal of Transportation.
Naftogaz Group reports that two new gas wells launched in Ukraine this week are producing 550,000 cubic meters of gas per day.
Ukraine passed the first heating season relying exclusively on domestically produced gas, thanks to an 11% increase in production by Naftogaz and Ukrgasvydobuvannya.