Ukrgasvydobuvannya

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5476 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 13215 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55086 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 197132 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113938 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376175 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212349 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243448 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

02:15 PM • 117486 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 197116 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247329 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300856 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

05:58 PM • 10205 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

01:48 PM • 34541 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62919 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48982 views

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119314 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrgasvydobuvannya

Fraud of over 340 million UAH during gas production: the case has been sent to court.

The SAP has submitted an indictment to the court against current and former officials of JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannya". They are suspected of manipulating gas extraction tariffs, which resulted in losses amounting to over 340 million UAH.

Crimes and emergencies • March 4, 06:10 PM • 13911 views

Gas production increased to over 11 bcm this year - Naftogaz

Naftogaz Group reported an increase in gas production by 0. 7 bcm compared to last year. The company exceeded its targets by 2% and plans to provide the population of Ukraine with its own resources.

Economy • October 11, 10:19 AM • 10555 views

The accumulated gas in Ukrainian storage facilities is enough to get through the winter

Gas reserves in Ukrainian storage facilities exceeded 12. 4 bcm. This volume is enough to last through the heating season, given the increased production and additional purchases from Europe.

Economy • October 2, 11:32 AM • 13770 views

Lowered quality and caused huge losses: directors of manufacturing companies face up to 12 years in prison

The directors of two private companies are suspected of embezzling UAH 25 million from Ukrgazvydobuvannya JSC through the supply of low-quality reinforced concrete slabs. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Crimes and emergencies • August 14, 04:10 PM • 22082 views

Naftogaz increased gas production by almost 10% this year

Naftogaz Group companies produced 8. 6 bcm of commercial gas in seven months of 2024. This is 10% more than in the same period last year, thanks to new wells and technologies.

Economy • August 6, 10:31 AM • 17361 views

"Naftogaz" launches a new high-performance well that produces almost 300 thousand cubic meters of gas per day

Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, a member of Naftogaz Group, has launched a new high-performance well with a daily production of 274 thousand cubic meters of gas.

Society • July 30, 07:49 AM • 23203 views

In April 2024, Naftogaz Group paid UAH 8 billion to the state budget

In April 2024, Naftogaz Group paid UAH 8 billion to the state budget of Ukraine, which accounted for 11. 5% of total tax revenues for the month.

Economy • May 15, 01:21 PM • 38588 views

Two powerful deep gas wells were launched in Ukraine

Ukrgasvydobuvannya commissioned two powerful deep gas wells in eastern Ukraine with a production capacity of 390 thousand cubic meters of gas per day.

Economy • May 14, 12:10 PM • 18331 views

Naftogaz Group's key companies improved their financial results by 40% in 2023

The key companies of Naftogaz Group - Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz and Ukrtransnafta - improved their financial results by at least 40% in 2023, while Naftogaz of Ukraine significantly reduced its loss compared to the previous year.

Economy • May 13, 02:33 PM • 25278 views

An accident on a gas pipeline in Kharkiv region: Naftogaz calls the situation under control, no impact on supplies

A technological accident involving a fire occurred at a gas pipeline in the Kharkiv region, but it will not affect gas supply to consumers, and no one was injured.

Society • April 19, 05:58 AM • 31938 views

Bribery attempt in Ukrgasvydobuvannya: the accused pleads guilty and asks to transfer UAH 300 thousand for the needs of the Armed Forces

A resident of Volyn region pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe an official of Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC in the amount of UAH 300,000 and asked to transfer the money for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • April 18, 02:41 PM • 19815 views

russians damaged almost half of the equipment at TPPs: Centrenergo told about the main challenges of the heating season

Despite a difficult start due to russian missile attacks that damaged 40% of its equipment, Centrenergo managed to increase its capacity sixfold, adjust its operations, adjust its repair programs and ensure a stable heating season with light and heat without outages and interruptions in electricity supply.

War • March 21, 10:11 AM • 25981 views

A new powerful well was launched in Ukraine: about 400 thousand cubic meters of gas per day

Ukraine's Naftogaz Group has launched a new well that produces 400,000 cubic meters of gas per day, making it one of the company's most productive wells this year.

Economy • March 6, 02:38 PM • 26782 views

Ukraine went through the winter on domestically produced gas - Chernyshov

Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz Ukraine, said that this year, for the first time, Ukraine managed to get through the winter, using only its own gas.

Economy • March 1, 10:34 AM • 29784 views

Ukraine increases daily gas production due to restoration of old well

Ukraine increased its daily gas production by rehabilitating an old well that now produces more than 340,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

Economy • February 15, 02:41 PM • 23013 views

For the first time since 2022, a cargo with pipes for gas production entered a Ukrainian port - American Journal of Transportation

For the first time since 2022, a cargo with pipes for gas production entered a Ukrainian port - American Journal of Transportation.

War • February 12, 01:09 PM • 25546 views

Two more gas wells have been launched in Ukraine: they produce 550 thousand cubic meters of gas per day

Naftogaz Group reports that two new gas wells launched in Ukraine this week are producing 550,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

Economy • February 8, 12:00 PM • 23637 views

For the first time, Ukraine is heating itself with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal

Ukraine passed the first heating season relying exclusively on domestically produced gas, thanks to an 11% increase in production by Naftogaz and Ukrgasvydobuvannya.

Economy • January 30, 05:37 PM • 37005 views