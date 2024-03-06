$41.340.03
A new powerful well was launched in Ukraine: about 400 thousand cubic meters of gas per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26782 views

Ukraine's Naftogaz Group has launched a new well that produces 400,000 cubic meters of gas per day, making it one of the company's most productive wells this year.

A new powerful well was launched in Ukraine: about 400 thousand cubic meters of gas per day

Ukraine has launched another powerful well that produces about 400 thousand cubic meters of gas per day, Naftogaz Group reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Another 400 thousand cubic meters per day. This is the amount of gas produced by the new well launched by our specialists from Ukrgasvydobuvannya. This is the fourth high-rate well since the beginning of the year, and it is one of the most productive," the company said.

The idea of the launch belongs to the development team of the Ukrainian Research Institute of Natural Gases (UkrNDIGas). They reportedly correctly assessed the residual potential of the old field.

During the drilling operations, the specialists also set a daily record for one team - 905 meters in 24 hours. "Thanks to the efficient work of Ukrburgaz specialists, the well was completed 30% faster than the project - in just 105 days," the company said.

Ukraine will conduct a stress test to check the operation of the GTS without russian gas transit - Ministry of Energy21.02.24, 18:28 • 67739 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Ukraine
