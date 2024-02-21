ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukraine will conduct a stress test to check the operation of the GTS without russian gas transit - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine will conduct a stress test to check the operation of the GTS without russian gas transit - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 67688 views

Ukraine is planning to conduct a stress test of its gas transportation system in 2024 to test its ability to operate in wartime conditions without russian gas transit.

Ukraine is planning to conduct a stress test to check the operation of the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) in the conditions of war. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At the initiative of the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian GTS Operator and Naftogaz Group company Ukrtransgaz are preparing for a stress test in 2024. The goal is to confirm the sufficient capacity and reliability of the GTS and UGS facilities in the face of shelling and the termination of Russian gas transit

- the department summarized. 

The stress test will identify a number of possible crisis scenarios and assess the risks of potential physical damage to the infrastructure that could affect the ability to transport natural gas from Ukrainian UGS facilities to the EU.

The preparation and conduct of the stress test involves four stages. The results will be made public in the second half of April, at the beginning of the injection season.

28.09.23, 15:06 • 223344 views

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that the stress test of the gas infrastructure in 2024 will be modeled and implemented by a working group consisting of and with the assistance of USAID - Energy Security Project, the Energy Community Secretariat, the European Commission's Joint Research Centre Directorate-General, international technical experts and GTSOU, Naftogaz of Ukraine and Ukrtransgaz, respectively.

Addendum

Earlier , the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko already stated that it was the stress test of the Ukrainian GTS and UGS 2023 that proved to partners that the gas transportation system can operate under military challenges and with zero transit

Another important factor was the certification of gas storage facilities according to European standards.

As a result, in 2023, traders' interest in using the Ukrainian GTS and UGS facilities increased significantly: during the year, the total volume of gas pumped into Ukrainian UGS facilities exceeded the figures for 2022 by 4 times.

Recall

European traders have managed to earn about $320 million by storing gas in Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities.

Galushchenko discussed with the Italian Minister of Energy Security the elimination of russia from the global energy market15.02.24, 15:02 • 27064 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
naftogazNaftogaz
european-commissionEuropean Commission
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising