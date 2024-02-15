Galushchenko discussed with the Italian Minister of Energy Security the elimination of russia from the global energy market

Ukraine and Italy are actively cooperating to remove russia from the global energy market. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry said that Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Fratin as part of events organized to mark the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency in Paris.

During the meeting, they discussed the involvement of Italian partners in the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector, as well as the coordination of efforts at the international level to strengthen energy security in Europe.

In addition, Herman Halushchenko emphasized the need to impose sanctions on Rosatom and to remove the aggressor, which is resorting to nuclear terrorism on the territory of Ukraine, from the world markets.

Galushchenko: russia may disappear from the global nuclear technology market this year

They also discussed the issue of extending the contract for the transit of russian gas to European countries through Ukraine. The Italian side informed that after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine, it was able to change the supplier of natural gas. Previously, Italy imported about 40% of its natural gas needs from russia.

Today we are independent of russian gas supplies - emphasized Gilberto Fratin.

At the same time, the Ukrainian official assured that negotiations are underway to stop the transit of russian gas through Ukraine.

Intensive discussions are underway about what will happen in Europe if gas transit through Ukraine is cut off. There are countries that will find it extremely difficult if transit stops. But most of Europe is definitely ready for this, as European Commissioner Kadri Simson confirmed - summarized Herman Galushchenko.

Addendum

Herman Galushchenko thanked Italy for more than 300 tons of equipment provided to Ukrainian power engineers.

Separately, the parties discussed the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Energy Transition and Renewable Energy Development, which was signed between the relevant ministries during the COP28 Climate Change Conference.

Gilberto Fratin testified that Italy will continue to support Ukraine and is ready to participate in the restoration of energy infrastructure in line with the goals of the "green" transition. The Italian side also assured that it would keep assistance to Ukraine in the center of attention at the international level, in particular during its presidency of the G7 group.

Reminder

Ukraine's energy minister met with the British ambassador to discuss nuclear cooperation and ousting russia from nuclear fuel marketsas well as UK support for Ukraine's energy sector.