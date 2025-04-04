$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15666 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28556 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64715 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213736 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122565 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391844 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310719 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Energy Minister Galushchenko declared more than UAH 1.5 million in salary and three land plots

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko declared a house, land in Kyiv region and an apartment in Kyiv. He has 169,000 and 604,000 dollars in cash, as well as funds in bank accounts.

Economy • March 28, 10:38 AM • 31125 views

russia has changed tactics and is massively attacking Ukraine's gas infrastructure - Galushchenko

Herman Galushchenko said that russia has changed its tactics of attacks on the energy system of Ukraine. Now the enemy is focusing on gas infrastructure, gas production and storage.

War • March 17, 02:32 PM • 40141 views

Canada increases contributions to Ukraine Energy Support Fund to over EUR 40 million: what the money will be used for

Canada has increased its contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to EUR 40. 1 million. The funds will be used to restore energy facilities and support critical infrastructure.

War • March 14, 05:50 PM • 30964 views

The aggressor is attacking the energy infrastructure: facilities damaged in various regions - Halushchenko

Hostile rockets and drones have caused serious damage to Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure. Rescuers and energy workers are working to restore electricity and gas supply in the affected regions.

Society • March 7, 04:43 AM • 63418 views

We need to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control - Halushchenko

German Halushchenko called to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control due to threats to nuclear safety. The minister also raised the issue of the illegal rotation of IAEA experts at the station.

War • March 6, 11:37 AM • 13147 views

Australia has contributed an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine: where the funds will go

The Australian government has allocated an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The country's total contribution to the Fund now amounts to approximately 18 million euros.

Economy • March 5, 03:42 PM • 17786 views

Russia is building power transmission lines towards ZNPP - former plant employee

Russia is building power lines from Crimea to connect ZNPP to its grid. An expert at the plant warns that once connected, it will be almost impossible to return the plant to Ukrainian control.

War • February 27, 01:11 PM • 28390 views

Galushchenko: Russia has carried out more than 30 massive attacks on energy sector in three years

Over the three years of war, Russia has carried out more than 30 massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 18 GW of generation facilities, including ZNPP, have been occupied, and the damage amounts to billions of dollars.

War • February 24, 02:00 PM • 20506 views

Russia has dealt a massive blow to Ukraine's gas infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

At night, Russian troops carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure. Production facilities were damaged, and restoration work is underway to stabilize gas supplies.

War • February 20, 09:25 AM • 121199 views

Energy Minister appeals to IAEA over Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP

Herman Galushchenko called on the IAEA to intensify international measures to stop Russian attacks on nuclear facilities. The Ministry of Energy reported details of the nighttime enemy attack on the arch of the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4.

War • February 14, 09:29 AM • 32732 views

Zaporizhzhia NPP is under threat of blackout again due to Russian shelling - Ministry of Energy

Due to Russian shelling, ZNPP was left with only one power line connecting it to the Ukrainian power grid. The situation is threatening, and restoration is possible only after the security situation improves.

War • February 11, 01:48 PM • 26658 views

Rada votes to purchase half a billion euros worth of Russian equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky NPP worth half a billion euros. The project involves the construction of power units 3 and 4, which will take 2.5 to 4 years.

Economy • February 11, 12:08 PM • 34305 views

Rocket attack on Poltava region: 9 settlements left without gas

As a result of a missile strike on the energy infrastructure of Myrhorod district, gas supply was cut off in 9 settlements. No damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

Society • February 11, 05:47 AM • 84347 views

Russia struck a nighttime strike on gas infrastructure: emergency power outages are being used in Ukraine - Galushchenko

Enemy troops attacked Ukraine's energy facilities at night, including gas infrastructure. Due to the threat to the power system, emergency power supply restrictions are being introduced.

War • February 11, 04:59 AM • 92164 views

Ukraine exports biomethane to the EU for the first time

In February 2025, Ukraine made the first pipeline supply of biomethane to the EU in the amount of 67 thousand cubic meters. Ukrainian producers can export biomethane through the gas transportation system under the same conditions as natural gas producers.

Economy • February 7, 11:00 AM • 22628 views

Galushchenko: Russian attacks, not temperature, affect power outages - Galushchenko

Minister Galushchenko said that the temperature does not affect the schedules of power outages, only the attacks by Russia. The Sunday attack resulted in the loss of significant generating capacity in a number of regions.

War • February 4, 12:20 PM • 31201 views

Emergency blackouts are applied in Ukraine after Russian strikes

Emergency power outages are introduced in Ukraine on February 1 due to a morning Russian missile attack. Restrictions are applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.

War • February 1, 06:49 AM • 105782 views

Ministry of Energy reacted to reports of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo's order iPhone 16 Pro Max

The Minister of Energy responds to reports that Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo purchased an iPhone 16 Pro Max for UAH 68. 5 thousand. “Epicenter K denies the purchase, and the Ministry promises to investigate the situation.

Economy • January 17, 12:31 PM • 34800 views

Is there a plan to increase the electricity tariff - the Ministry of Energy answered

The Minister of Energy announced that there are no plans to raise electricity tariffs for households in the current heating season. The Cabinet of Ministers has set the tariff at UAH 4.32/kWh until May 2025.

Economy • January 17, 10:30 AM • 108866 views

Due to the massive attack of the Russian Federation, preventive electricity restrictions have been imposed in Ukraine

The transmission system operator applied preventive electricity restrictions due to the massive Russian attack. The first explosions were recorded in Kharkiv at 06:08, and an alert was issued across the country.

War • January 15, 06:05 AM • 33273 views

Is Halushchenko's resignation planned? Zelensky discussed personnel issues with Shmyhal

President Zelenskyy meets with Prime Minister Shmyhal on personnel issues. The Rada registers a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Galushchenko over corruption charges.

Society • January 14, 07:43 PM • 27724 views

Rada registers resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Halushchenko

The Verkhovna Rada registered Resolution No. 12403 on the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko. The document was submitted by a group of MPs on January 13.

Economy • January 13, 03:06 PM • 53156 views

Is Halushchenko's dismissal being launched in the Rada? What is the reason and what does the Ministry say

MPs from the Voice party are preparing a resolution to dismiss Herman Halushchenko over systemic corruption and a conflict with Inna Sovsun. The minister accused the MP of “mudslinging” the energy sector because of her statements about the Khmelnytsky NPP.

Politics • January 10, 02:51 PM • 25387 views

Slovakia wails that Brussels canceled consultations on stopping gas transit through Ukraine

The European Commission canceled a trilateral meeting with Slovakia and Ukraine on stopping the transit of Russian gas due to the absence of the Ukrainian side. Slovakia is waiting for a new date for consultations.

Economy • January 6, 05:55 PM • 44646 views

Minister: situation in the power system is stable today

The situation in Ukraine's power system remains stable thanks to repair work and planning of the production balance. Despite the new strikes, the recovery is taking place as quickly as possible.

War • January 2, 07:50 AM • 32465 views

Russia uses all types of weapons to destroy the energy sector - Ministry of Energy

The occupiers began using all available weapons to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure. They are using cluster munitions and new types of weapons, which complicates the restoration of facilities.

War • January 2, 07:36 AM • 31526 views

Centralized heating and hot water supply was cut off in Transnistria

From January 1, 2025, the supply of heat and hot water in Transnistria is stopped due to the interruption of Russian gas supplies. The shutdown will affect all facilities, except for medical institutions with stationary stay.

News of the World • January 1, 10:08 AM • 25151 views

Minister: Ukraine's gas system is ready to operate without Russian gas transit

The Minister of Energy announced that Ukraine's gas system is fully prepared to operate without Russian transit. Ukrainians will not feel any changes in gas and heat supply.

Economy • January 1, 07:57 AM • 95898 views

Halushchenko on Slovakia's threats to stop electricity supply: there is a mechanism to replace these imports

Galushchenko appealed to the EU because of Slovakia's intention to stop supplying electricity to Ukraine. The minister said he was ready to replace Slovak imports with supplies from other neighbors.

Economy • December 28, 04:08 PM • 31689 views

There will be less light: DTEK has updated blackout schedules for Kyiv and Odesa region

DTEK has published new power outage schedules for Kyiv and Odesa region for December 25. After a morning attack by Russia, TPP equipment was seriously damaged, and power engineers are repairing the damage.

Society • December 25, 07:40 AM • 20372 views