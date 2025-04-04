Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko declared a house, land in Kyiv region and an apartment in Kyiv. He has 169,000 and 604,000 dollars in cash, as well as funds in bank accounts.
Herman Galushchenko said that russia has changed its tactics of attacks on the energy system of Ukraine. Now the enemy is focusing on gas infrastructure, gas production and storage.
Canada has increased its contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to EUR 40. 1 million. The funds will be used to restore energy facilities and support critical infrastructure.
Hostile rockets and drones have caused serious damage to Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure. Rescuers and energy workers are working to restore electricity and gas supply in the affected regions.
German Halushchenko called to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control due to threats to nuclear safety. The minister also raised the issue of the illegal rotation of IAEA experts at the station.
The Australian government has allocated an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The country's total contribution to the Fund now amounts to approximately 18 million euros.
Russia is building power lines from Crimea to connect ZNPP to its grid. An expert at the plant warns that once connected, it will be almost impossible to return the plant to Ukrainian control.
Over the three years of war, Russia has carried out more than 30 massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 18 GW of generation facilities, including ZNPP, have been occupied, and the damage amounts to billions of dollars.
At night, Russian troops carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure. Production facilities were damaged, and restoration work is underway to stabilize gas supplies.
Herman Galushchenko called on the IAEA to intensify international measures to stop Russian attacks on nuclear facilities. The Ministry of Energy reported details of the nighttime enemy attack on the arch of the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4.
Due to Russian shelling, ZNPP was left with only one power line connecting it to the Ukrainian power grid. The situation is threatening, and restoration is possible only after the security situation improves.
The Verkhovna Rada has supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky NPP worth half a billion euros. The project involves the construction of power units 3 and 4, which will take 2.5 to 4 years.
As a result of a missile strike on the energy infrastructure of Myrhorod district, gas supply was cut off in 9 settlements. No damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.
Enemy troops attacked Ukraine's energy facilities at night, including gas infrastructure. Due to the threat to the power system, emergency power supply restrictions are being introduced.
In February 2025, Ukraine made the first pipeline supply of biomethane to the EU in the amount of 67 thousand cubic meters. Ukrainian producers can export biomethane through the gas transportation system under the same conditions as natural gas producers.
Minister Galushchenko said that the temperature does not affect the schedules of power outages, only the attacks by Russia. The Sunday attack resulted in the loss of significant generating capacity in a number of regions.
Emergency power outages are introduced in Ukraine on February 1 due to a morning Russian missile attack. Restrictions are applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.
The Minister of Energy responds to reports that Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo purchased an iPhone 16 Pro Max for UAH 68. 5 thousand. “Epicenter K denies the purchase, and the Ministry promises to investigate the situation.
The Minister of Energy announced that there are no plans to raise electricity tariffs for households in the current heating season. The Cabinet of Ministers has set the tariff at UAH 4.32/kWh until May 2025.
The transmission system operator applied preventive electricity restrictions due to the massive Russian attack. The first explosions were recorded in Kharkiv at 06:08, and an alert was issued across the country.
President Zelenskyy meets with Prime Minister Shmyhal on personnel issues. The Rada registers a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Galushchenko over corruption charges.
The Verkhovna Rada registered Resolution No. 12403 on the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko. The document was submitted by a group of MPs on January 13.
MPs from the Voice party are preparing a resolution to dismiss Herman Halushchenko over systemic corruption and a conflict with Inna Sovsun. The minister accused the MP of “mudslinging” the energy sector because of her statements about the Khmelnytsky NPP.
The European Commission canceled a trilateral meeting with Slovakia and Ukraine on stopping the transit of Russian gas due to the absence of the Ukrainian side. Slovakia is waiting for a new date for consultations.
The situation in Ukraine's power system remains stable thanks to repair work and planning of the production balance. Despite the new strikes, the recovery is taking place as quickly as possible.
The occupiers began using all available weapons to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure. They are using cluster munitions and new types of weapons, which complicates the restoration of facilities.
From January 1, 2025, the supply of heat and hot water in Transnistria is stopped due to the interruption of Russian gas supplies. The shutdown will affect all facilities, except for medical institutions with stationary stay.
The Minister of Energy announced that Ukraine's gas system is fully prepared to operate without Russian transit. Ukrainians will not feel any changes in gas and heat supply.
Galushchenko appealed to the EU because of Slovakia's intention to stop supplying electricity to Ukraine. The minister said he was ready to replace Slovak imports with supplies from other neighbors.
DTEK has published new power outage schedules for Kyiv and Odesa region for December 25. After a morning attack by Russia, TPP equipment was seriously damaged, and power engineers are repairing the damage.