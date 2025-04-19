"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer

The United States of America has released approximately 10,000 pages of records related to the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy (RFK). Among the files are notes from the assassin, who said the presidential candidate "must be destroyed". The disclosure was made at the request of US President Donald Trump. The Guardian reports this, according to UNN.

It is noted that the declassification of national secrets was ordered by Donald Trump after he began his second presidency in 2025.

According to The Guardian, Robert Kennedy was fatally wounded on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. His assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence.

According to the publication, the declassified files contained photographs of Sirhan's handwritten notes.

RFK must be brought to an end, just like his brother - states the entry on the outside of an empty envelope with a return address from the Los Angeles District Director of the Internal Revenue Service.

Sirhan also filled a page of a Pasadena City College notepad with variations of "RFK must die" and "RFK must be killed". In a note dated May 18, 1968, he wrote: "My determination to eliminate RFK is becoming an increasingly unshakable obsession."

In another of the newly released documents, the assassin stated that he was in favor of "overthrowing the current president". Democrat Lyndon Johnson was in the White House at the time of RFK's death - writes the publication.

"I don't have exact plans yet, but I will soon," wrote Sirhan, promising support for communist Russia and China.

The newly released files also included notes from interviews with people who knew Sirhan from various contexts, such as classmates, neighbors, and colleagues. While some described him as a "friendly, kind, and generous person," others characterized him as a thoughtful and "vulnerable" young man who was firm in his political beliefs and had a brief belief in mysticism.

According to the documents, Sirhan told his garbage collector that he planned to kill Kennedy shortly after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968.

FBI documents describe interviews with a group of tourists who had heard rumors that Kennedy had been shot weeks before his death. Several people who visited Israel in May 1968 said a guide told them Kennedy had been shot. One person said they heard an attempt had been made on Kennedy's life in Milwaukee. Another heard he had been shot in Nebraska.

The National Archives and Records Administration published 229 files containing pages on its public website. Many files related to the assassination had been previously released, but others had been digitized and remained in federal government storage for decades.

Donald Trump stated that 80,000 pages of classified documents in the case of John Kennedy's assassination would be released. Previously, the FBI had released 14,000 pages of the case.

The US National Archives published declassified documents about the assassinations of John and Robert Kennedy, as well as Martin Luther King.

