Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 69208 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 94719 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 162209 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 86989 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 193957 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 123751 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 131432 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 125641 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 234819 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170054 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74046 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 83605 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 144460 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 70927 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 66109 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 6260 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 52777 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 69234 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 162246 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 144716 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 4450 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 52777 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 71117 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 83776 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74216 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4776 views

Advertising often uses words like "official" to create an illusion of reliability. Consumers should be attentive to advertising language and think critically.

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

In a world of information overload and advertising, consumers often focus on external signs of quality - bright packaging, loud slogans, familiar words like "official" or "guaranteed." Such markers create an illusion of safety and reliability, although in reality they rarely have confirmation. As a result, trust is based not on facts, but on well-formulated advertising promises, writes UNN.

Details

As a means of linguistic manipulation, epithets ("premium", "official"), euphemisms ("alternative version" instead of "copy"), as well as pseudo-certification markers ("recommended by experts") are usually used, which often have no factual basis, but create the impression of credibility."

"Advertising uses linguistic manipulation to shape perception and worldview, using strategies that influence cognition and conceptualization. They create a substitutable reality, influencing values and ideals through psychological persuasion," - notes philologist Olena Olenyuk.

Often, such manipulations are aimed at the segment of technology, in particular smartphones, household electronics, gadgets and accessories, where the consumer expects high quality, official warranty and support from the brand. It is here that the use of the words "official", "guaranteed", "certified" or "European technologies" becomes the most effective tool to influence the choice of users.

The linguistic techniques are illustrated by the example of the start page of the YABLUKA network, which is decorated with a banner with the inscription "network of original equipment." The wording sounds authoritative and creates the impression that the company is an official partner of the manufacturer. However, legally, the concept of "original" is not equal to "official": it is only an indication of the true origin of the goods, and not of the licensed supply channel or the availability of a certified service.

Against the background of news that the Yabluka network has repeatedly been in the field of view of law enforcement agencies due to possible trade in "gray" equipment, and the State Tax Service of Ukraine recorded schemes of evading VAT payment for more than UAH 286 million in the "Yabko" and Yabluka networks, particular attention should be paid to the possible manipulation of advertising technologies and linguistic wordplay, which creates a false impression of the official nature and reliability of the product among consumers.

Among the common language traps designed to inspire confidence in the product are phrases such as "certified product", which sound convincing, but usually do not contain any clarification regarding the origin or validity of the certificate in Ukraine. "Warranty of 12 months" works similarly, which often means only the seller's internal obligation, and not official support from the manufacturer. The wording "service in Ukraine" may hide unauthorized workshops, and "recommended by the manufacturer" may turn out to be an unfounded appeal to authority without evidence. All these expressions create an illusion of reliability, although in reality they are examples of linguistic manipulation based on vagueness and unconfirmedness.

It is interesting that the practice of the European Union to combat manipulative advertising has long been enshrined at the regulatory level. In particular, Directive 2006/114/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2006 on misleading and comparative advertising establishes clear conditions for the admissibility of advertising claims. The document prohibits any information that may mislead the consumer and affect his economic behavior. In particular, the use of terms such as "official", "certified" or "recommended" without proper confirmation of the source is regarded as an unfair practice.

And until Ukraine introduces the appropriate approaches, in the age of information overload, consumers should be especially careful about advertising wording and not succumb to language manipulation. Critical thinking and elementary information hygiene are the best protection against pseudo-reliability.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomyTechnologiesPublications
State Tax Service of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
