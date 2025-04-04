Time (magazine)

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13701 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24128 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62233 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209744 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120370 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388583 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308397 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213339 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244020 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254997 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128474 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209744 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388583 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252727 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308397 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1522 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12406 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42786 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70864 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56671 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Time (magazine)

News by theme

Zelenskyy is on the cover of Time again: paintings in the President's Office and symbols of war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on the cover of Time with a story about disputes with Trump, a meeting with Vance, and the future of Ukraine in the war. The OP features paintings about victory.

War • March 24, 01:59 PM • 11863 views

Zelenskyy planned to give Trump Usyk's belt, but showed photos of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought Trump Usyk's championship belt, but did not present it. Instead, he showed photographs of Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been tortured in captivity.

War • March 24, 01:30 PM • 16519 views

Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ

A fake video on behalf of the New York Post about USAID's payment of $4 million to Time magazine is circulated on social network X. The Center for Countering Disinformation denies information about bribery for Zelenskyy's recognition as “Person of the Year.

Society • February 27, 12:59 PM • 40190 views

TIME names 13 most influential women of the year: from crime victims to world stars

TIME magazine has published its annual list of the 13 most influential women of 2023. The list includes activists, actresses, athletes, and other women who are changing the world through their actions and decisions.

News of the World • February 20, 08:35 PM • 27187 views

Trump reacts to Time cover with Musk in the presidential chair

Donald Trump ironically commented on Elon Musk's appearance on the cover of Time in the Oval Office. Musk, who runs a government department, responded with a compliment to the president.

News of the World • February 8, 01:02 PM • 81918 views

Time magazine features Elon Musk on the cover in the US presidential chair

Elon Musk appeared on the cover of Time. The businessman is shown sitting at a desk in the Oval Office. His appointment sparked massive protests and concerns about future changes in the US government.

News of the World • February 7, 04:30 PM • 57453 views

Trump receives Christmas invitation to visit his mother's birthplace in Scotland

A Labor MP invited Donald Trump to visit the village of Tong on Lewis Island, where his mother was born. Both politicians have family ties to this village, where their mothers came from.

News of the World • December 23, 10:18 AM • 14880 views

“Very stable": Jimmy Kimmel unearths old Trump tweets about Time after being named Man of the Year

Jimmy Kimmel analyzed Trump's changing attitude toward Time magazine over the years. From criticism and predictions of the publication's closure in 2013 to rave reviews after being recognized as “Person of the Year” in 2024.

News of the World • December 13, 01:26 PM • 103717 views

Trump's son posts video of his father “pushing” Zelenskiy off Time cover

Donald Trump Jr. posted a video on Instagram with the cover of Time, where his father kicks Zelenskyy. This happened after Time magazine announced Donald Trump as the Person of the Year 2024.

Politics • December 12, 03:14 PM • 18252 views

Time magazine announced Donald Trump as the man of the year

Time magazine has announced Donald Trump as the Person of the Year 2024. The publication published the cover of the new issue with a photo of the US President-elect.

News of the World • December 12, 12:48 PM • 15004 views

Time named Elton John the icon of 2024

British musician Elton John has been named the icon of 2024 by TIME. The publication recognized his 60-year career, two Oscars, and charitable activities.

Culture • December 12, 12:15 AM • 17987 views

Journalists found out who will become the “Person of the Year 2024” according to Time magazine

Donald Trump may be named Time magazine's Person of the Year 2024. In honor of this, he will open the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange on December 12.

News of the World • December 11, 10:34 PM • 17375 views

More than 1000 Ukrainian couples got married through Diia

In three months, 1170 couples registered their marriage through the Diia app without having to visit the registry office in person. Ukraine became the first country with a full cycle of online marriage via smartphone.

Society • November 21, 03:01 AM • 127723 views

Best Inventions 2024: Ukrainian app “Diia” is included in the TIME rating

The Diia app was named one of TIME's 200 Best Inventions in the Apps and Software category. The Online Marriage feature was recognized as the world's first fully digital marriage process.

Technologies • October 30, 05:25 PM • 17390 views

US elections: Navalny's daughter works at Kamala Harris' headquarters in Pennsylvania

Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of a Russian opposition leader, works as a coordinator at Kamala Harris' campaign headquarters in Pennsylvania. The 23-year-old Stanford graduate is in charge of public relations and voter mobilization.

News of the World • October 14, 12:56 PM • 12590 views

Zelenskyy's team refuses to meet with Trump: The media found out the reason

The Ukrainian delegation rejected a proposal to meet with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago to avoid interference in the US election campaign. Instead, a meeting was proposed on neutral territory, but the talks broke down.

Politics • September 26, 05:25 PM • 24623 views

US Ambassador explains Biden's words about peace in Ukraine and NATO membership

The United States believes that Ukraine still has work to do to meet NATO membership criteria, but remains committed to helping Ukraine build a bridge to NATO membership and to helping cross that bridge when the time is right, the US Ambassador to NATO said.

War • June 13, 05:58 AM • 38137 views

The US mission to NATO explained Biden's statements regarding Ukraine's membership in the Alliance

President Joe Biden said that he does not believe that Ukraine is currently ready for NATO membership, but stressed that Ukraine's future is in NATO, and its membership is only a matter of time, the US mission to the Alliance notes.

Politics • June 5, 04:37 PM • 50833 views

If Ukraine is allowed to fall, Poland and countries along the border with Russia will fall next - Biden

Biden warned that if Ukraine Falls, other countries along the border with Russia, including Poland, will also fall.

War • June 4, 04:17 PM • 24288 views

What does peace mean and does it mean NATO membership: Biden made a statement regarding Ukraine

Biden believes that peace lies in the fact that Russia will never occupy Ukraine. However, this does not mean that Ukraine should be part of NATO.

War • June 4, 03:41 PM • 22636 views

Over 510 thousand Russian servicemen are in the occupied territories - Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There are between 510,000 and 513,000 Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine, but this number may increase as Russia prepares for a summer offensive and plans to mobilize additional forces.

War • May 3, 08:46 AM • 18278 views

If elected, Trump promises a "special prosecutor" to prosecute Biden

Trump promises to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden's "multiple crimes" if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Politics • May 1, 08:27 AM • 18960 views

Yermak is included in Time's 100 Most Influential People list

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, was named to Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in the Leaders category.

War • April 17, 10:44 PM • 27942 views

Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi dismissed - journalist Tsymbalyuk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is noted that the "chair" of the Kyrylo Budanov, who has previously headed the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence, will now take over the post of Commander-in-Chief.

War • January 29, 05:46 PM • 115581 views