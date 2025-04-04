Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on the cover of Time with a story about disputes with Trump, a meeting with Vance, and the future of Ukraine in the war. The OP features paintings about victory.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought Trump Usyk's championship belt, but did not present it. Instead, he showed photographs of Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been tortured in captivity.
A fake video on behalf of the New York Post about USAID's payment of $4 million to Time magazine is circulated on social network X. The Center for Countering Disinformation denies information about bribery for Zelenskyy's recognition as “Person of the Year.
TIME magazine has published its annual list of the 13 most influential women of 2023. The list includes activists, actresses, athletes, and other women who are changing the world through their actions and decisions.
Donald Trump ironically commented on Elon Musk's appearance on the cover of Time in the Oval Office. Musk, who runs a government department, responded with a compliment to the president.
Elon Musk appeared on the cover of Time. The businessman is shown sitting at a desk in the Oval Office. His appointment sparked massive protests and concerns about future changes in the US government.
A Labor MP invited Donald Trump to visit the village of Tong on Lewis Island, where his mother was born. Both politicians have family ties to this village, where their mothers came from.
Jimmy Kimmel analyzed Trump's changing attitude toward Time magazine over the years. From criticism and predictions of the publication's closure in 2013 to rave reviews after being recognized as “Person of the Year” in 2024.
Donald Trump Jr. posted a video on Instagram with the cover of Time, where his father kicks Zelenskyy. This happened after Time magazine announced Donald Trump as the Person of the Year 2024.
Time magazine has announced Donald Trump as the Person of the Year 2024. The publication published the cover of the new issue with a photo of the US President-elect.
British musician Elton John has been named the icon of 2024 by TIME. The publication recognized his 60-year career, two Oscars, and charitable activities.
Donald Trump may be named Time magazine's Person of the Year 2024. In honor of this, he will open the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange on December 12.
In three months, 1170 couples registered their marriage through the Diia app without having to visit the registry office in person. Ukraine became the first country with a full cycle of online marriage via smartphone.
The Diia app was named one of TIME's 200 Best Inventions in the Apps and Software category. The Online Marriage feature was recognized as the world's first fully digital marriage process.
Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of a Russian opposition leader, works as a coordinator at Kamala Harris' campaign headquarters in Pennsylvania. The 23-year-old Stanford graduate is in charge of public relations and voter mobilization.
The Ukrainian delegation rejected a proposal to meet with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago to avoid interference in the US election campaign. Instead, a meeting was proposed on neutral territory, but the talks broke down.
The United States believes that Ukraine still has work to do to meet NATO membership criteria, but remains committed to helping Ukraine build a bridge to NATO membership and to helping cross that bridge when the time is right, the US Ambassador to NATO said.
President Joe Biden said that he does not believe that Ukraine is currently ready for NATO membership, but stressed that Ukraine's future is in NATO, and its membership is only a matter of time, the US mission to the Alliance notes.
Biden warned that if Ukraine Falls, other countries along the border with Russia, including Poland, will also fall.
Biden believes that peace lies in the fact that Russia will never occupy Ukraine. However, this does not mean that Ukraine should be part of NATO.
There are between 510,000 and 513,000 Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine, but this number may increase as Russia prepares for a summer offensive and plans to mobilize additional forces.
Trump promises to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden's "multiple crimes" if he wins the 2024 presidential election.
Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, was named to Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in the Leaders category.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is noted that the "chair" of the Kyrylo Budanov, who has previously headed the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence, will now take over the post of Commander-in-Chief.