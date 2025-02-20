TIME names 13 most influential women of the year: from crime victims to world stars

TIME magazine has published its annual list of the most influential women of the year. The list includes 13 women, UNN reports.

In particular, the list includes Giselle Pelico, a survivor of mass rape. Her husband was sentenced to 20 years for drugging her and inviting more than 70 men to have sex with her without her knowledge.

In France, a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for organizing mass rapes of his wife

Another Woman of the Year is American activist Amanda Zurawski, who is known for her lawsuit against the state of Texas. The state authorities banned her from having an abortion despite the threat to her life.

The list also includes actress Olivia Munn, who, after learning that she had breast cancer, encouraged women to undergo breast screening despite a clean mammogram.

The list also includes Gambian activist Fatou Baldeh, who opposes female genital mutilation and cutting in the country; actress Nicole Kidman was included in the list because of her decision to work with at least one female director every 18 months.

In addition, the list was supplemented by transgender rights activist Raquel Willis, basketball player Aja Wilson, singer Laufey, gymnast Jordan Chiles, actress Anna Sawai, Bobbie CEO Laura Modi, Indian environmental activist Purnima Devi Barman, and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.

