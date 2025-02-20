ukenru
TIME names 13 most influential women of the year: from crime victims to world stars

TIME names 13 most influential women of the year: from crime victims to world stars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26904 views

TIME magazine has published its annual list of the 13 most influential women of 2023. The list includes activists, actresses, athletes, and other women who are changing the world through their actions and decisions.

TIME magazine has published its annual list of the most influential women of the year. The list includes 13 women, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the list includes Giselle Pelico, a survivor of mass rape. Her husband was sentenced to 20 years for drugging her and inviting more than 70 men to have sex with her without her knowledge.

In France, a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for organizing mass rapes of his wife19.12.24, 13:17 • 14617 views

Another Woman of the Year is American activist Amanda Zurawski, who is known for her lawsuit against the state of Texas. The state authorities banned her from having an abortion despite the threat to her life.

The list also includes actress Olivia Munn, who, after learning that she had breast cancer, encouraged women to undergo breast screening despite a clean mammogram.

The list also includes Gambian activist Fatou Baldeh, who opposes female genital mutilation and cutting in the country; actress Nicole Kidman was included in the list because of her decision to work with at least one female director every 18 months.

In addition, the list was supplemented by transgender rights activist Raquel Willis, basketball player Aja Wilson, singer Laufey, gymnast Jordan Chiles, actress Anna Sawai, Bobbie CEO Laura Modi, Indian environmental activist Purnima Devi Barman, and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.

Recall

The image of billionaire Elon Musk appeared on the cover of the new issue of Time magazine. The businessman is sitting at a table in the Oval Office against the backdrop of the US flag and the presidential flag.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
time-zhurnalTime (magazine)
nicole-kidmanNicole Kidman
texasTexas
elon-muskElon Musk
franceFrance

Contact us about advertising