"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons
Kyiv • UNN
Fox has announced the renewal of the popular animated series "The Simpsons" for four seasons. This will allow the series to reach a record mark of 40 seasons.
The popular animated series "The Simpsons" will continue for several more seasons. Fox has announced an agreement that includes 4 seasons of new episodes. This is reported by The Independent, writes UNN.
Details
According to media reports, despite the fact that "The Simpsons" has been on the air for 36 seasons, there is no indication that there will be no new seasons. After all, Fox has announced their extension.
The company has signed an agreement that will allow "The Simpsons" to reach new heights, becoming a series that will last on screens for 40 seasons, a record among prime-time series in the United States.
Michael Thorne, president of Fox Television Network, said in a statement: "This new agreement celebrates the timeless popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the strong, fruitful relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators - twice as important for Seth this time - and the incredible voices behind this modern classic."
Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, added: "The long-term nature of this agreement confirms our commitment to the successful partnership we have built with the incredible Disney team. This collaboration has and will continue to generate significant long-term value and strategically expand the audience from Fox to Hulu for fans around the world."
The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date03.04.25, 11:47 • 150539 views