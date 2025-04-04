Fox has announced the renewal of the popular animated series "The Simpsons" for four seasons. This will allow the series to reach
a record mark of 40 seasons.
The iconic DC character Batman will receive the 2790th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 26. The star will be
located next to the stars of the TV Batman Adam West and the character's co-creator Bob Kane.
An episode of The Simpsons in 2000 showed Lisa Simpson as president in a costume similar to Kamala Harris'. The series is known
for accurate predictions, including the Trump presidency and other events.