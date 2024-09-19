MEDIA: Batman is the first superhero to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The iconic DC character Batman will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This will be the 2790th star on the Walk of Fame. The Independent writes about it .

Details

The iconic DC hero, who first debuted in comics in March 1939, will officially receive his star on September 26. In total, 11 actors have played the role of Batman. However, it is currently unknown whether any of the actors who previously played the character will be present.

"Fans around the world will be delighted to know that Batman will have a star dedicated to him alongside the stars of TV's Batman, Adam West and Batman co-creator Bob Kane - Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said .

Addendum

It is noted that the first actor to play Batman was Lewis Wilson in 1943, followed by Robert Lowry in 1949. It was only in 1966 that the character returned to the big screen with Adam West, which became one of the funniest versions of the character.

Subsequently, in 1989, Michael Keaton portrayed Batman in the first major adaptation of the character in Tim Burton's hugely successful film.

The publication adds that when Batman's name appears on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he will join a long list of fictional characters on the walk, including Bugs Bunny, Godzilla, The Simpsons, The Muppets, and Mickey Mouse.

