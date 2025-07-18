Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend

Schools of magic, sorcerers, witches, mysterious worlds, and ancient secrets – all this and much more for fans of adventure films. UNN offers a selection of series that can be watched on weekends.

A Discovery of Witches (2018-2022)

Diana Bishop is an ordinary Englishwoman who works at Oxford University. She is intelligent, well-educated, knowledgeable in ancient history, conscientious, and decent, although appearance has never been her strong suit – which is why she remains alone. Everything changes during another visit to the archive, where she finds a mysterious scroll with strange runes. Touching it burns her hand and leaves a mark, after which Diana's magical power awakens. Soon she meets the mysterious vampire Matthew, who is also looking for this manuscript – and immediately turns on all his charm.

• Genre: melodrama, drama, fantasy;

• Country: Great Britain, USA;

• Director: Sarah Walker;

• Cast: Edward Bluemel, Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Trevor Eve, Aiysha Hart.

Willow (2022-2023)

Willow Ufgood is a humble farmer and aspiring sorcerer who dreams of mastering magic. One day he finds a basket with a newborn girl, names her Elora, and takes her in. Willow doesn't suspect that the child has an extraordinary destiny – she is destined to defeat a powerful tyrannical sorceress who seeks to conquer the world. Years pass, and thanks to Willow's care, Elora grows into a strong sorceress, ready to fight evil. Despite his modest magical abilities, Willow has protected the girl from dangers all these years.

• Genre: adventure, fantasy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Philippe Lowthorpe, Debs Paterson;

• Cast: Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Joanne Whalley.

The Order (2019-2020)

Jack Morton is a first-year student at Belgrave University, undergoing initiation into the mysterious Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, associated with occultism and magic. His grandfather had been preparing this step for years, so that through his grandson he could avenge his daughter's death and punish Edward Coventry – Jack's father. The plan is designed for five years, but the boy turns out to be not very reliable. Eventually, his carelessness attracts unwanted attention...

• Genre: drama, fantasy, horror, adventure;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Mathias Hendel, Leslie Hope;

• Cast: Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco, Louriza Tronco, Katharine Isabelle, Thomas Elms, Devery Jacobs, Françoise Yip.

Fate: The Winx Saga (2021-2022)

The girls attend Alfea – one of the best magic schools in the Otherworld, where they study various branches of witchcraft. In addition to lessons, they experience typical teenage emotions: first feelings, hopes, and plans for the future. At the same time, they are forced to think about protecting the world, which is constantly under attack from aggressive monsters. Despite the danger, the heroines bravely enter the struggle for survival. Against the backdrop of a large-scale war, the personal dramas of each of them unfold, adding depth and emotionality to the plot.

• Genre: drama, adventure, fantasy;

• Country: Italy, Great Britain;

• Directors: Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn;

• Cast: Abigail F. Cowen, Danny Griffin, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Elisha Applebaum, Freddie Thorp, Precious Mustapha.

Shadow and Bone (2021-2023)

In ancient times, the country of Ravka was one of the most powerful in the world, but now it is divided into several parts. The Shadow Fold is a place where no sensible person would dare to venture. Covered in darkness and almost impassable, it still attracts brave souls seeking glory. Cruel creatures live there, ready to tear apart anyone who invades their territory. The heroes are residents of the surrounding lands, and it is through the exploration of the Fold that the path to the revival of Ravka's former greatness may lie.

• Genre: adventure, fantasy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Mairzee Almas, Lee Toland Krieger;

• Cast: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes.