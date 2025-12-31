Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering Disinformation

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
December 30, 06:06 PM • 13203 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 32997 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 27212 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 24588 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 24596 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 19062 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 17987 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 23505 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 35362 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 22585 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
85%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Japan transferred 47.7 million euros for Ukraine's reconstruction: funds to go to demining and infrastructureDecember 30, 06:37 PM • 3918 views
Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - ZelenskyyDecember 30, 07:25 PM • 11269 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 6354 views
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch eCheck in Ukraine next year: what is envisionedDecember 30, 08:30 PM • 9700 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhoto01:06 AM • 9940 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 35933 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 39495 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 35365 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 62075 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 60768 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Odesa
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 6432 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 33006 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 21259 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 33021 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 46230 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
TikTok
Social network
Shahed-136

Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows ignoring sentences of international criminal institutions if Russia did not participate in their creation. This law is an attempt to protect the Kremlin leadership from international responsibility for war crimes.

Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions if Russia did not participate in their creation or did not sign relevant treaties. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this primarily refers to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Russia withdrew its signature from the Rome Statute back in 2016, and in March 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. The new law is an attempt to legally protect the Kremlin leadership from international responsibility for war crimes.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the Kremlin presents international courts as an "instrument of the West" to pressure the Russian judicial system and interfere in sovereignty, trying to discredit the very idea of international law and form a narrative about its "optionality."

Such rhetoric is an element of hybrid warfare and is aimed at undermining trust in mechanisms for bringing to justice for crimes against humanity. The Russian Ministry of Justice directly states that the law is directed against the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, which is currently being formed on the basis of the Council of Europe. Russia has already declared it "unjust."

- emphasize the CCD.

They emphasize that Russia's refusal to recognize international justice is an open signal that Moscow does not plan to stop aggression and bear responsibility for what it has done.

"This once again confirms the need to strengthen sanctions, launch a special tribunal, and hold representatives of the Kremlin regime personally accountable," the CCD concludes.

Recall

The share of Russian citizens who consider it necessary to continue hostilities against Ukraine decreased to 25%, which is the lowest figure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Russians cannot capture Zaporizhzhia: Putin has an illusion of a rapid front collapse - Center for Countering Disinformation30.12.25, 16:57 • 3146 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Council of Europe
Ukraine