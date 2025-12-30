The Russians cannot capture Zaporizhzhia - there are aerial threats to the city, but no infantry threats at the moment. At the same time, an illusion lives in the mind of dictator Vladimir Putin that "the front may collapse very soon." This illusion is fueled by the chief of the general staff of the Russian army, Valeriy Gerasimov, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, Gerasimov is simply playing on Putin's weaknesses to remain in office and on the flows he receives in the army. During this war, he became a multimillionaire, as the Russian military scheme generates a flow of bribes on an industrial scale, the head of the CPD stated.

That is why Putin is now the top of the Russian cognitive operation for the West, which is called "the offensive on Zaporizhzhia." The Russians pretend that they can reach Zaporizhzhia in the near future from the side of Vasylivka and almost enter the city. These actions are completely related to Trump's peace negotiation process, the desire to disrupt it, reformat it, and drag out the war until at least spring. These are the tasks of the Russians. Moreover, they are trying to convince the United States that they are capable of capturing Zaporizhzhia, although this is not true. - the post says.

According to him, there can be no breakthrough to Zaporizhzhia, as it is impossible due to swamps, reservoirs, natural obstacles, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The lie is not based on details and facts, but on emotion - the regional center, Zaporizhzhia. The lie is built to be believed in the West, looking at the distance line, and not at the terrain and features of the war there. - Kovalenko added.

"Less than 20 kilometers to Sumy"? Putin received reports of unprecedented successes at the front