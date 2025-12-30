$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
01:51 PM • 3066 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 7436 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 8662 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10991 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 14112 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 20099 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 18488 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 23179 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23691 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30547 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.2m/s
74%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coastDecember 30, 05:02 AM • 9436 views
Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 30, 05:09 AM • 6780 views
A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiersDecember 30, 07:03 AM • 3532 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 17322 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 14190 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 14413 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 17563 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 20102 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 48343 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 48422 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Warsaw
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 2590 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 25996 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 39179 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 47022 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 57548 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
Facebook

Russians cannot capture Zaporizhzhia: Putin has an illusion of a rapid front collapse - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Russians cannot capture Zaporizhzhia, and for the city there are only air threats, not infantry ones. Putin's illusion of a rapid front collapse is supported by Chief of General Staff Gerasimov.

Russians cannot capture Zaporizhzhia: Putin has an illusion of a rapid front collapse - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russians cannot capture Zaporizhzhia - there are aerial threats to the city, but no infantry threats at the moment. At the same time, an illusion lives in the mind of dictator Vladimir Putin that "the front may collapse very soon." This illusion is fueled by the chief of the general staff of the Russian army, Valeriy Gerasimov, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, Gerasimov is simply playing on Putin's weaknesses to remain in office and on the flows he receives in the army. During this war, he became a multimillionaire, as the Russian military scheme generates a flow of bribes on an industrial scale, the head of the CPD stated.

That is why Putin is now the top of the Russian cognitive operation for the West, which is called "the offensive on Zaporizhzhia." The Russians pretend that they can reach Zaporizhzhia in the near future from the side of Vasylivka and almost enter the city. These actions are completely related to Trump's peace negotiation process, the desire to disrupt it, reformat it, and drag out the war until at least spring. These are the tasks of the Russians. Moreover, they are trying to convince the United States that they are capable of capturing Zaporizhzhia, although this is not true.

- the post says.

According to him, there can be no breakthrough to Zaporizhzhia, as it is impossible due to swamps, reservoirs, natural obstacles, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The lie is not based on details and facts, but on emotion - the regional center, Zaporizhzhia. The lie is built to be believed in the West, looking at the distance line, and not at the terrain and features of the war there.

 - Kovalenko added.

"Less than 20 kilometers to Sumy"? Putin received reports of unprecedented successes at the front29.12.25, 15:52 • 3462 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia