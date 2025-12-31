NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025

$42.390.17
Publications
Exclusives
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 42.39 hryvnias and the euro at 49.86 hryvnias for December 31. The euro on the interbank market already costs more than 50 hryvnias.

As of Wednesday, December 31, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.39 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 42.21 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.86. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.3878 UAH (+18 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.8565 UAH (+21 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7963 UAH (+10 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-42.50 UAH, the euro at 49.47-50.14 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-12.10 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.33-42.40 UAH/dollar and 49.80-49.87 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

