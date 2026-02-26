Fraudulent call center network with over 1500 workplaces exposed near Dnipro - OGP

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale network of illegal call centers that targeted Ukrainian citizens and foreigners, extorting money under the guise of investments. This is one of the largest operations against cyber fraud in recent times. This was reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that prosecutors conducted 27 searches in the Dnipropetrovsk region as part of an investigation into the activities of illegal call centers. According to the investigation, the discovered offices had over 1,500 workstations, and the scale of the scheme was industrial.

According to law enforcement, each employee of such call centers made about 100 calls daily to potential victims, using methods of psychological pressure. The fraudsters posed as employees of investment companies and brokerage platforms and promised "guaranteed and quick earnings."

To mislead people, fake online platforms were used, where victims were shown a fictitious increase in "investments" and virtual profits. In reality, all funds were immediately transferred to accounts controlled by the organizers of the schemes.

Citizens of Ukraine, European, and Asian countries became victims of these so-called "quick investments." According to preliminary estimates, hundreds of victims are involved.

During the investigative actions, over 1,500 units of computer equipment, almost 500 mobile phones, server equipment, and other evidence of criminal activity were seized. The investigation is currently ongoing, and the full circle of organizers and participants in the network is being established.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the fight against cyber fraud has acquired a national scale, as a significant part of such call centers are aimed at an international audience. From July 2025, almost 800 searches have been conducted throughout Ukraine, about 150 of which were within the framework of international cooperation with the participation of foreign partners. In total, over 25,000 units of equipment have been seized.

Our goal is not just to stop individual calls, but to completely destroy the infrastructure of this shadow business - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

He also stressed that everyone involved in defrauding people under the guise of "investment projects" will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

