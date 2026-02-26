$43.240.02
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 21567 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 37056 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
February 25, 06:05 PM • 33402 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 30907 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 25294 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 19522 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 42529 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19568 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18638 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea that the peninsula was, is, and will be Ukrainian.

Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding Crimea
Photo: Zhytomyr Regional State Administration

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in a statement on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, emphasized that the events of February 26, 2014, became a living testament to Crimean resistance to Russian aggression, and the return of Crimea is an integral element of restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity and a just peace. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the agency.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that 12 years ago in Simferopol, thousands of Ukrainian citizens, including Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and representatives of other national communities, rallied in support of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The agency noted that at that time, the world community did not react decisively enough to the Kremlin's actions, and feeling impunity, Russia subsequently spread aggression to other regions of Ukraine and eight years later launched a full-scale invasion.

The foreign policy agency emphasized that the Russian occupation administration has turned Crimea into a zone of systemic repression. Among the tools of pressure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs names illegal searches and detentions, politically motivated sentences, persecution on religious and national grounds, forced mobilization, indoctrination of children and youth, as well as persecution of journalists and human rights defenders.

According to available information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia is persecuting 1684 individuals in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, who are subjected to arrests, administrative penalties, and illegal fines. Judicial proceedings are underway against 284 individuals.

The statement separately emphasizes the persecution of Ukrainians and representatives of the Crimean Tatar people, the ban on the activities of the Mejlis, and attempts to displace Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar identity from the public space.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Ukrainian resistance in Crimea continues, and thanked the residents of the peninsula who keep Ukraine in their hearts and await the restoration of justice."

Crimea was, is, and will be Ukraine. No one, nothing, and never will change this

- emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry also noted that the occupation and militarization of Crimea destabilized the security situation in the entire Black Sea region, and the return of the peninsula to Ukraine will restore stability, peace, and security. The Black Sea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed, should be a space for cooperation and trade, not war and threats.

Ukraine also expressed gratitude to international partners for their support and participation in the events of the International Crimean Platform.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to strictly adhere to the policy of non-recognition of the temporary occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol, to prevent any actions or contacts that could call it into question, and to maintain and strengthen international pressure on the occupation administration and those involved in human rights violations.

In addition, the agency called for keeping Russia's crimes in the occupied territories in the focus of the world community and making efforts to return illegally imprisoned Ukrainian citizens from Russian prisons.

Theft is always temporary. Crimea is Ukraine

- summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the occupied territory of Crimea, Russia is imposing its citizenship, depriving people of the opportunity to move, work, and receive medical care without Russian documents. This is a forced necessity for survival, not a voluntary choice, notes Akhtem Chiygoz.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

