Simferopol

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15457 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28093 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64516 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213421 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122410 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391651 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213708 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244198 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255083 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131541 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213415 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391646 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254174 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310523 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2906 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13967 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45133 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72040 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57143 views
To improve logistics and connect TOT with Russian cities: invaders are building a road through Mariupol - City Council

russia is building the "novorossia" highway through occupied Mariupol to connect Rostov and Simferopol. Completion of the works is scheduled for September 2026.

Society • April 4, 10:45 AM • 3468 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 3: rain and variable cloudiness are expected

On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.

Society • April 3, 04:39 AM • 10436 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 2: Variable cloudiness and rain will prevail

The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.

Society • April 2, 05:03 AM • 16524 views

April 1 in Ukraine: cloudy weather and rain expected in most regions

In Ukraine on April 1, it will be cloudy, with precipitation in the center and west. No rain is expected in the east and southeast, and temperatures will range from +9°C to +19°C.

Society • April 1, 04:39 AM • 33040 views

An explosion and smoke occurred at the railway station in occupied Simferopol

An explosion occurred at the railway station in occupied Simferopol, causing smoke. Russian authorities claim the cause was a short circuit, but there are other versions.

War • March 31, 04:46 PM • 42782 views

Zelenskyy on new appointments in the General Staff and Air Force: “Clear deadlines have been set for when the new management structure should deliver more results”

The President of Ukraine announced personnel reshuffles in the military aviation. The new appointments are intended to strengthen defense capabilities and improve the aviation component of the Defense Forces.

War • March 28, 09:55 PM • 19386 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 28: warm weather is expected, but rain is possible in some regions

On March 28, stable weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the eastern regions, cloudy but without precipitation in other regions.

Society • March 28, 06:10 AM • 46701 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 27: Warm, cloudy with clearings and no heavy rain

On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.

Society • March 27, 05:36 AM • 51362 views

March 18 in Ukraine: it will be cloudy, without significant precipitation, but in some places wet snow

In most regions of Ukraine on March 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected, temperature +3. .+5°C. In the east and southeast, in some places, light sleet and rain, temperature +4..+7°C.

Society • March 18, 05:57 AM • 17230 views

Warm weather is expected in Ukraine on March 14: from +14°C to +23°C

On March 14, warm and calm weather is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from +14°C to +23°C. Precipitation is forecast only in the western regions.

Society • March 14, 05:58 AM • 22386 views

Rada adopted a statement on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: what is demanded from the international community

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a statement to the international community on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol. 291 MPs supported the document.

War • February 26, 12:35 PM • 39168 views

The Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: February 26 is an important date in the struggle for the territorial integrity of Ukraine

On February 26, 2014, a massive rally in defense of Ukraine's territorial integrity was held in Simferopol, attended by 5-10 thousand people. The next day, Russian troops seized the buildings of the Verkhovna Rada and the Crimean government.

War • February 26, 04:30 AM • 117267 views

Critical situation with healthcare in Crimea: why doctors are leaving en masse

The emergency medical care system in the temporarily occupied Crimea is on the verge of collapse due to a massive outflow of personnel. Doctors are quitting because of low salaries of 25 thousand rubles and delays in payments.

Society • February 21, 02:28 AM • 37772 views

Without protection: 24 Ukrainians in occupied Crimea are in prison without contact with their families

Russia does not recognize the detention of 24 Ukrainians taken from southern Ukraine to Crimean detention centers. Overall, in 2024, at least 250 Ukrainian citizens are imprisoned for political persecution.

Society • January 31, 12:31 PM • 29298 views

More than 2.5 thousand occupants received land plots in occupied Crimea

More than 2,500 Russian soldiers who fought against Ukraine received land plots in occupied Crimea. In 2024, PMC fighters and contractors without Crimean registration were added to the list.

War • January 29, 02:07 PM • 25907 views

In Simferopol, bus stops in Simferopol are posting notices on escaped rf military units

On the bus stops in Simferopol there appeared orientations on the serviceman who escaped from the unit. A 50-year-old contract serviceman or mobilized is wanted.

War • January 28, 08:10 PM • 25114 views

Ukraine welcomes January 25 with moderate heat and cloudy skies: where will it be warmest today?

Cloudy weather remains in Ukraine with high temperatures for January ranging from +1°C to +11°C. It will be warmest in the Crimea, without significant precipitation throughout the territory.

Society • January 25, 05:34 AM • 51389 views

russia significantly reinforces air defense at the military airfield near Simferopol - “ATESH”

At the military airfield near Simferopol, a significant reinforcement of air defense systems, including S-400 and radar equipment, has been recorded. This weakens the occupiers' defensive positions in other areas.

War • January 13, 06:02 AM • 61313 views

Drones reported in Crimea: Russia has raised aircraft, closed the Kerch Bridge

The Kerch Bridge was closed in occupied Crimea because of drone sightings. Air defense systems are operating over the peninsula, aviation has been deployed, and local residents report explosions in Kerch.

War • January 10, 11:25 PM • 28535 views

Two railway workers detained in Crimea on suspicion of spying for Ukraine - ATESH

The occupiers detained two employees of the Crimean Railways in Simferopol, accusing them of collaborating with the AFU. The detainees were beaten and held in a pre-trial detention center, but such cases are usually closed due to lack of evidence.

War • December 13, 04:54 AM • 106213 views

British intelligence has revealed details of the destruction of two Russian S-400s

In Simferopol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed elements of the S-400 system, leaving two craters measuring 13. 5 m. This is the second successful strike on Russian S-400s in November after the destruction of a complex in the Kursk region.

War • December 9, 01:00 PM • 20272 views

Prepares Crimean schoolchildren for war against Ukraine: SBU reported suspicion to rashist in absentia

The SBU has collected evidence against Andrei Popov, who directs the preparation of Crimean schoolchildren for the war with Ukraine. He teaches children Military Affairs and spreads anti-Ukrainian propaganda in Crimea and occupied Zaporizhia region.

War • December 3, 02:15 PM • 39953 views

In the occupied Crimea, they plan to erect a monument to "mothers of their heroes"

The head of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov sharply criticized this initiative of the occupation authorities.

War • November 28, 01:20 PM • 17483 views

A gasoline truck caught fire on the highway near Simferopol

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a gasoline truck with a trailer caught fire on the territory of a technical inspection point, the area of the fire is 30 square meters. Fire brigades are working at the site, there is one victim.

War • November 12, 02:01 PM • 19601 views

A rocket fell on a residential building in Crimea: the occupiers are silent about the incident

A rocket launched from Simferopol district fell in the village of Skvortsovo in occupied Crimea. The Russian authorities have not commented on the incident, which occurred during an air alert in the southern regions of Ukraine.

War • November 3, 02:48 PM • 29297 views

Series of nighttime explosions occurred in the occupied Crimea

In Dzhankoy, Simferopol and Chervonogvardeisky districts of Crimea, local residents reported numerous explosions.

War • October 28, 06:39 AM • 15974 views

A large warehouse for artillery and tanks of the Russian army was discovered by ATES guerrillas in Donetsk region

A large ammunition depot of the Russian occupation forces was found on the territory of an abandoned plant in Panteleimonivka. The warehouse is of strategic importance for supplying artillery and tank units in the Toretsk sector.

War • October 10, 12:38 PM • 13389 views

In occupied Crimea, guerrillas scouted an arsenal where Russians store ammunition for the navy - ATESH

The pro-Ukrainian movement ATESH conducted a reconnaissance of the 17th Arsenal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. High security measures were found, including observation towers, guard posts and patrols.

War • October 8, 12:32 PM • 11994 views

Drone strikes recorded in several districts of occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, drone strikes were recorded in Hvardiyske, Simferopol district, Novofedorivka and Saki. Eyewitnesses reported the sounds of explosions in Myrne, Stormove and Yevpatoria.

War • October 7, 07:35 PM • 52325 views

Oil depot burns in Feodosia after UAV attack

In the temporarily occupied Feodosia, an oil depot caught fire after a drone attack. Local residents heard explosions, while the occupation authorities claim no casualties.

News of the World • October 7, 03:25 AM • 28928 views