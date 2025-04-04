russia is building the "novorossia" highway through occupied Mariupol to connect Rostov and Simferopol. Completion of the works is scheduled for September 2026.
On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.
The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.
In Ukraine on April 1, it will be cloudy, with precipitation in the center and west. No rain is expected in the east and southeast, and temperatures will range from +9°C to +19°C.
An explosion occurred at the railway station in occupied Simferopol, causing smoke. Russian authorities claim the cause was a short circuit, but there are other versions.
The President of Ukraine announced personnel reshuffles in the military aviation. The new appointments are intended to strengthen defense capabilities and improve the aviation component of the Defense Forces.
On March 28, stable weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the eastern regions, cloudy but without precipitation in other regions.
On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.
In most regions of Ukraine on March 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected, temperature +3. .+5°C. In the east and southeast, in some places, light sleet and rain, temperature +4..+7°C.
On March 14, warm and calm weather is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from +14°C to +23°C. Precipitation is forecast only in the western regions.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a statement to the international community on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol. 291 MPs supported the document.
On February 26, 2014, a massive rally in defense of Ukraine's territorial integrity was held in Simferopol, attended by 5-10 thousand people. The next day, Russian troops seized the buildings of the Verkhovna Rada and the Crimean government.
The emergency medical care system in the temporarily occupied Crimea is on the verge of collapse due to a massive outflow of personnel. Doctors are quitting because of low salaries of 25 thousand rubles and delays in payments.
Russia does not recognize the detention of 24 Ukrainians taken from southern Ukraine to Crimean detention centers. Overall, in 2024, at least 250 Ukrainian citizens are imprisoned for political persecution.
More than 2,500 Russian soldiers who fought against Ukraine received land plots in occupied Crimea. In 2024, PMC fighters and contractors without Crimean registration were added to the list.
On the bus stops in Simferopol there appeared orientations on the serviceman who escaped from the unit. A 50-year-old contract serviceman or mobilized is wanted.
Cloudy weather remains in Ukraine with high temperatures for January ranging from +1°C to +11°C. It will be warmest in the Crimea, without significant precipitation throughout the territory.
At the military airfield near Simferopol, a significant reinforcement of air defense systems, including S-400 and radar equipment, has been recorded. This weakens the occupiers' defensive positions in other areas.
The Kerch Bridge was closed in occupied Crimea because of drone sightings. Air defense systems are operating over the peninsula, aviation has been deployed, and local residents report explosions in Kerch.
The occupiers detained two employees of the Crimean Railways in Simferopol, accusing them of collaborating with the AFU. The detainees were beaten and held in a pre-trial detention center, but such cases are usually closed due to lack of evidence.
In Simferopol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed elements of the S-400 system, leaving two craters measuring 13. 5 m. This is the second successful strike on Russian S-400s in November after the destruction of a complex in the Kursk region.
The SBU has collected evidence against Andrei Popov, who directs the preparation of Crimean schoolchildren for the war with Ukraine. He teaches children Military Affairs and spreads anti-Ukrainian propaganda in Crimea and occupied Zaporizhia region.
The head of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov sharply criticized this initiative of the occupation authorities.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a gasoline truck with a trailer caught fire on the territory of a technical inspection point, the area of the fire is 30 square meters. Fire brigades are working at the site, there is one victim.
A rocket launched from Simferopol district fell in the village of Skvortsovo in occupied Crimea. The Russian authorities have not commented on the incident, which occurred during an air alert in the southern regions of Ukraine.
In Dzhankoy, Simferopol and Chervonogvardeisky districts of Crimea, local residents reported numerous explosions.
A large ammunition depot of the Russian occupation forces was found on the territory of an abandoned plant in Panteleimonivka. The warehouse is of strategic importance for supplying artillery and tank units in the Toretsk sector.
The pro-Ukrainian movement ATESH conducted a reconnaissance of the 17th Arsenal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. High security measures were found, including observation towers, guard posts and patrols.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, drone strikes were recorded in Hvardiyske, Simferopol district, Novofedorivka and Saki. Eyewitnesses reported the sounds of explosions in Myrne, Stormove and Yevpatoria.
In the temporarily occupied Feodosia, an oil depot caught fire after a drone attack. Local residents heard explosions, while the occupation authorities claim no casualties.