A series of explosions occurred in the area of the 'Gvardiyske' airfield in Crimea

Exclusive
02:20 PM • 1462 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 6478 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 10577 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 13271 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 12979 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 12647 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20892 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 16695 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27263 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 42097 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 34893 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 21408 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 20272 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 11497 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 13972 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 2840 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 12979 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20886 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 34956 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 70234 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 2158 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 3296 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 3394 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 5776 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 20314 views
A series of explosions occurred in the area of the 'Gvardiyske' airfield in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Eight explosions occurred in the area of the 'Gvardiyske' airfield in occupied Crimea. Maritime passenger transport has been suspended in Sevastopol.

A series of explosions occurred in the area of the 'Gvardiyske' airfield in Crimea

A series of powerful explosions occurred in the area of the Hvardiiske military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, while in Sevastopol, the movement of sea passenger transport was suspended, indicating preventive measures by the occupation authorities. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" with reference to numerous subscribers and eyewitnesses, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports from the scene, about five explosions were initially recorded in the area of the Hvardiiske airfield, with the last one occurring recently.

Later, the same Telegram channel added information about three more explosions that also occurred in the area of the same military facility. In addition to the incidents near Simferopol, an uneasy situation is also observed in Sevastopol, where approximately half an hour before the reports of explosions, the movement of sea passenger transport was completely suspended.

Night explosions reported in Crimea: power substation under attack22.11.25, 09:57 • 3592 views

Stepan Haftko

