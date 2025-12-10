A series of explosions occurred in the area of the 'Gvardiyske' airfield in Crimea

A series of powerful explosions occurred in the area of the Hvardiiske military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, while in Sevastopol, the movement of sea passenger transport was suspended, indicating preventive measures by the occupation authorities. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" with reference to numerous subscribers and eyewitnesses, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports from the scene, about five explosions were initially recorded in the area of the Hvardiiske airfield, with the last one occurring recently.

Later, the same Telegram channel added information about three more explosions that also occurred in the area of the same military facility. In addition to the incidents near Simferopol, an uneasy situation is also observed in Sevastopol, where approximately half an hour before the reports of explosions, the movement of sea passenger transport was completely suspended.

Night explosions reported in Crimea: power substation under attack