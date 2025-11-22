Night explosions reported in Crimea: power substation under attack

In temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions were reported overnight, with an electrical substation in Krasnoperekopsk (Yany Kapu) being targeted, according to the Telegram channel ASTRA, citing OSINT analysis, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of November 22, residents of temporarily occupied Crimea reported explosions. In particular, a video appeared on Telegram channels, allegedly showing one of the strikes. ASTRA geolocated the footage and concluded that "the video shows the moment of an attack on an electrical substation in the city of Krasnoperekopsk."

The 220 kV "Krasnoperekopsk" substation is a main substation of the high-voltage network (FGC/"Rosseti" node), through which power is transmitted and distributed across the north of Crimea. Nearby is the 220/6 kV "Soda" substation, the factory substation of the Crimean Soda Plant in Krasnoperekopsk.

