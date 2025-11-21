$42.150.06
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:55 PM • 482 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany
12:43 PM • 732 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 11379 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 12998 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 17108 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 22789 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 29335 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 42277 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 23097 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
“Ghosts” of the HUR burned down a Ka-27 helicopter and expensive air defense systems in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

Masters of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine special unit "Ghosts" successfully hit an enemy Ka-27 helicopter and several radar complexes on the temporarily occupied peninsula. The operation inflicted serious losses on the Russian occupation army.

“Ghosts” of the HUR burned down a Ka-27 helicopter and expensive air defense systems in occupied Crimea

The occupiers in Crimea are once again in trouble — the masters of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" inflicted another serious loss on the Russian occupation army, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, as a result of the operation on the temporarily occupied peninsula, the following enemy targets were successfully hit:

- Ka-27 shipborne multi-purpose helicopter;

- "Lira-A10" airfield radar complex;

- 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar;

- "Nebo-SV" radar in a dome structure;

- P-18 "Terek" radar.

“Ghosts” of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the hunt: Ukrainian drones destroyed three Russian radars and a landing craft in Crimea26.10.25, 15:26 • 6195 views

Accurate strikes on expensive Russian targets and stunning evasion of a missile from the enemy "Pantsir-S1" complex — in an exclusive video. A bonus aesthetic shot — the movement of a flock of migratory birds in the Crimean sky, recorded by Ukrainian intelligence officers.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
Crimea