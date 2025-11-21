“Ghosts” of the HUR burned down a Ka-27 helicopter and expensive air defense systems in occupied Crimea

The occupiers in Crimea are once again in trouble — the masters of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" inflicted another serious loss on the Russian occupation army, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, as a result of the operation on the temporarily occupied peninsula, the following enemy targets were successfully hit:

- Ka-27 shipborne multi-purpose helicopter;

- "Lira-A10" airfield radar complex;

- 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar;

- "Nebo-SV" radar in a dome structure;

- P-18 "Terek" radar.

Accurate strikes on expensive Russian targets and stunning evasion of a missile from the enemy "Pantsir-S1" complex — in an exclusive video. A bonus aesthetic shot — the movement of a flock of migratory birds in the Crimean sky, recorded by Ukrainian intelligence officers.