“Ghosts” of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the hunt: Ukrainian drones destroyed three Russian radars and a landing craft in Crimea

Three Russian radar stations and a landing craft have been destroyed in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Enemy objects and equipment were hit by drones of the GUR special unit "Ghosts". Skillfully evading enemy air defense missiles, the drones destroyed valuable radar equipment of the Russian occupiers, the report says.

The targets of Ukrainian intelligence officers were:

96L6 radar of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system;

P-18 "Terek" radar;

55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar;

BK-16 landing craft.

A corresponding video appeared online.

