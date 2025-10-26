$41.900.00
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
10:52 AM • 13980 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
10:49 AM • 13839 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
10:21 AM • 14075 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24026 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
09:07 AM • 12253 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
08:50 AM • 12416 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 15351 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
October 26, 07:14 AM • 14622 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 36415 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
“Ghosts” of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the hunt: Ukrainian drones destroyed three Russian radars and a landing craft in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine "Ghosts" destroyed three Russian radar stations and a landing craft in temporarily occupied Crimea. Among the affected objects are the 96L6, P-18 "Terek", 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radars and the "BK-16" boat.

“Ghosts” of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the hunt: Ukrainian drones destroyed three Russian radars and a landing craft in Crimea

Three Russian radar stations and a landing craft have been destroyed in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Enemy objects and equipment were hit by drones of the GUR special unit "Ghosts". Skillfully evading enemy air defense missiles, the drones destroyed valuable radar equipment of the Russian occupiers, the report says.

The targets of Ukrainian intelligence officers were:

  • 96L6 radar of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system;
    • P-18 "Terek" radar;
      • 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar;
        • BK-16 landing craft.

          A corresponding video appeared online.

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN reported that soldiers of the 8th Special Operations Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully carried out a combat operation in Donetsk region. They destroyed three Russian occupiers and managed to seize communication equipment, navigation, and documents.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

