Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 1850 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 4068 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 5838 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13781 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13666 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13250 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15254 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12540 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19432 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10955 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.1m/s
92%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 6128 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11698 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 20110 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 19347 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21712 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13779 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19432 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21786 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 26037 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52312 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57820 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39830 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38175 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44463 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49424 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

After the attack on the bridge in the Mayaky area of Odesa region, the authorities focused on providing alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine. This applies to passenger and freight transportation, as well as transit flows, taking into account the security situation and road capacity.

Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine

After the attack on the bridge in the Mayaky district of Odesa region, the focus of work is on providing alternative routes for transport in the south of Ukraine. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to Kuleba, together with military administrations, road services, and border guards, the authorities immediately began to work on other routes. This applies to passenger transportation, freight transport, and transit flows that connect the region with border crossing points and the Danube direction. The redirection is carried out taking into account the security situation and the capacity of the road network.

Due to Russian missile attacks, parcel delivery delays are possible in Odesa region: which cities are at risk19.12.25, 17:28 • 1048 views

At the same time, coordination with the Republic of Moldova continues. We are working on transit routes and alternative communication routes to ensure the operation of logistics in the south of Ukraine.

- added the minister.

Kuleba noted that since the beginning of autumn, Russia has been systematically using the same tactic — strikes with Shaheds and ballistic missiles on logistics routes in frontline regions. The goal is to pressure the civilian population, complicate movement, disrupt supplies and the work of territories that live and work near the front.

We are working to restore and protect our logistics. Work on organizing alternative routes continues.

- summarized the minister.

Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes19.12.25, 16:08 • 13682 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova