Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine

After the attack on the bridge in the Mayaky district of Odesa region, the focus of work is on providing alternative routes for transport in the south of Ukraine. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to Kuleba, together with military administrations, road services, and border guards, the authorities immediately began to work on other routes. This applies to passenger transportation, freight transport, and transit flows that connect the region with border crossing points and the Danube direction. The redirection is carried out taking into account the security situation and the capacity of the road network.

At the same time, coordination with the Republic of Moldova continues. We are working on transit routes and alternative communication routes to ensure the operation of logistics in the south of Ukraine. - added the minister.

Kuleba noted that since the beginning of autumn, Russia has been systematically using the same tactic — strikes with Shaheds and ballistic missiles on logistics routes in frontline regions. The goal is to pressure the civilian population, complicate movement, disrupt supplies and the work of territories that live and work near the front.

We are working to restore and protect our logistics. Work on organizing alternative routes continues. - summarized the minister.

