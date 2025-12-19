$42.340.00
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 1732 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10023 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10756 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12046 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14449 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 12049 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17964 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10714 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM • 8272 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
The Diplomat

Due to Russian missile attacks, parcel delivery delays are possible in Odesa region: which cities are at risk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Due to damage to bridges in Odesa region, postal operators "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" warned of possible delays in parcel delivery. In particular, traffic on the M-15 "Odesa – Reni" highway section was completely blocked.

Due to Russian missile attacks, parcel delivery delays are possible in Odesa region: which cities are at risk

Due to Russian attacks on the Odesa region, postal operators "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" announced possible delays in parcel delivery schedules, UNN reports.

Today, the enemy damaged bridges in my native Odesa region several times. In particular, the bridge in the area of Mayaky village. Because of this, traffic on the M-15 "Odesa – Reni" (to Bucharest) highway section was completely blocked.

- said Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi.

According to him, Ukrposhta branches are operating as usual.

We found a way to implement a backup cash delivery plan, so all pension payments, as well as the processing of applications for the "Winter Support" program, are carried out on schedule. However, there may be delays in parcel delivery schedules to and from settlements such as Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Reni, Izmail, as well as surrounding towns and villages.

- added Smilianskyi.

Let's add

"Nova Poshta" also reports that due to temporary difficulties with transportation in the western part of Odesa region, delivery delays are possible.

The Nova Poshta team is doing everything possible to deliver shipments as quickly as possible. The exact delivery time will be announced during the day.

- stated in the message.

Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes19.12.25, 16:08 • 10780 views

What else do you need to know?

Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper announced that from December 19, 2025, freight traffic on the M-15 Odesa - Reni highway has been stopped.

Taking into account the operational situation in the region and in order to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling of Odesa region, by the decision of the Odesa Regional Defense Council dated December 19, 2025, FREIGHT TRAFFIC on the M-15 Odesa - Reni highway has been STOPPED. We ask owners of transport companies and drivers to take into account the above information when planning freight transportation routes.

- Kiper reported.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine