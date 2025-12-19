Due to Russian missile attacks, parcel delivery delays are possible in Odesa region: which cities are at risk

Due to Russian attacks on the Odesa region, postal operators "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" announced possible delays in parcel delivery schedules, UNN reports.

Today, the enemy damaged bridges in my native Odesa region several times. In particular, the bridge in the area of Mayaky village. Because of this, traffic on the M-15 "Odesa – Reni" (to Bucharest) highway section was completely blocked. - said Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi.

According to him, Ukrposhta branches are operating as usual.

We found a way to implement a backup cash delivery plan, so all pension payments, as well as the processing of applications for the "Winter Support" program, are carried out on schedule. However, there may be delays in parcel delivery schedules to and from settlements such as Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Reni, Izmail, as well as surrounding towns and villages. - added Smilianskyi.

Let's add

"Nova Poshta" also reports that due to temporary difficulties with transportation in the western part of Odesa region, delivery delays are possible.

The Nova Poshta team is doing everything possible to deliver shipments as quickly as possible. The exact delivery time will be announced during the day. - stated in the message.

Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes

What else do you need to know?

Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper announced that from December 19, 2025, freight traffic on the M-15 Odesa - Reni highway has been stopped.