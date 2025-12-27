Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died

Photo: SES of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27, one person was killed and 30 were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Details

10 of those hospitalized are currently in hospitals, Klitschko said.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted: the consequences of the massive attack are being eliminated in the Kyiv region. Currently, one woman is known to have died, and five more people were injured.

Recall

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv.

As a result of the strikes, one person died: initially the number of victims was 22, but then the figure increased to 27.