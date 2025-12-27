$41.930.00
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died
11:54 AM • 3054 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 21906 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 30948 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 70572 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 43610 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 45233 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 62020 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29647 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 23158 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayorDecember 27, 05:42 AM • 19385 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhotoDecember 27, 07:13 AM • 12640 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 8930 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy08:11 AM • 10883 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor08:50 AM • 10823 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 35068 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 70572 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 32320 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 62020 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 57455 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 9042 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 35068 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 16709 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 16256 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 17975 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27, one person died and 30 were injured. 10 hospitalized people are in hospitals.

Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died
Photo: SES of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27, one person was killed and 30 were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Details

10 of those hospitalized are currently in hospitals, Klitschko said.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted: the consequences of the massive attack are being eliminated in the Kyiv region. Currently, one woman is known to have died, and five more people were injured.

Recall

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv.

As a result of the strikes, one person died: initially the number of victims was 22, but then the figure increased to 27.

Yevhen Ustimenko

