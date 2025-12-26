$41.930.22
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready. Its signing depends on a meeting between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States is almost ready, and the issue of its signing depends on his meeting with US President Donald Trump, reports UNN

We are working daily on several documents. There are five of them now. We want to discuss a few nuances regarding security guarantees. I believe that, in principle, this agreement, and we have several agreements on security guarantees - between us and the US, there are framework things between us, the US, and European colleagues. In my opinion, I see now that the agreement between us and the US is almost ready. And the question of whether to sign or not to sign, in my opinion, is already a secondary question, depending on the format of our meeting. And therefore, I believe that this document is already on the table 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that an agreement on ending the war cannot be signed without European partners. 

Zelenskyy announced discussions on security guarantees and economic agreements at a meeting with Trump26.12.25, 15:31 • 178 views

Recall 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is constantly looking for excuses not to sign a peace plan, and it needs to be pressured. Zelenskyy plans to discuss this with US President Donald Trump during a meeting on Sunday in Mar-a-Lago.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine