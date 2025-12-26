$41.930.22
Zelenskyy announced discussions on security guarantees and economic agreements at a meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida. The main topic of discussion will be documents related to security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as an economic agreement.

Zelenskyy announced discussions on security guarantees and economic agreements at a meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss documents related to security guarantees for Ukraine. The Head of the Ukrainian state announced this during a conversation with the media, UNN reports.

We have a broad agenda, it will be on the weekend, I think it will be Sunday, Florida. We will have a meeting with President Trump. We will discuss these documents... security guarantees, and there are several documents in this block, and it is desirable to find an opportunity to discuss them all.

- Zelenskyy stated.

In addition to security issues, the parties will also discuss an economic agreement. Zelenskyy clarified that currently there are only basic developments, but it could be about several agreements.

Next is the economic agreement - there are still basic developments, although there will be several agreements, and here we need to discuss the direction.

- he added.

In addition, when asked by a journalist whether territorial issues would be discussed, the President replied: "All issues on which we have disagreements, our side will definitely raise them."

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time published 20 points of the "basic document on ending the war."

Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report26.12.25, 12:07 • 15401 view

