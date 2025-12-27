$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:54 AM • 94 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
11:05 AM • 2774 views
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhoto
06:01 AM • 19007 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 28698 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 66190 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 42229 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 44149 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 60273 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29427 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 23010 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.6m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 23320 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayorDecember 27, 05:42 AM • 17638 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto07:13 AM • 10898 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy08:11 AM • 8294 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor08:50 AM • 7642 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 32656 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 66181 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 30655 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 60270 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 56108 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 6692 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 32656 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 16078 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 15637 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 17371 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
MiG-31
Heating

Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

President Zelenskyy announced that he would be accompanied by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the Minister of Economy, the Chief of the General Staff, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs at the meeting with Donald Trump. The meeting will be public, but its format has not yet been determined.

Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz, and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia will accompany him at the meeting with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

Our negotiating team is known. In addition to Rustem Umerov, there will be Economy Minister Sobolev, and there will also be Andriy Hnatov, and there will also be Oleksandr Bevz, and there will also be Kyslytsia.

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media26.12.25, 20:17 • 28704 views

He also noted that the meeting with Trump would be public.

"I think our meeting will be with cameras and with the media. I don't know if it will be at the beginning or at the end, but it will be a public meeting," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy departed for the United States, but before that, he will visit Canada. There, he will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney for an online meeting with European leaders.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Donald Trump
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States