Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz, and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia will accompany him at the meeting with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

Our negotiating team is known. In addition to Rustem Umerov, there will be Economy Minister Sobolev, and there will also be Andriy Hnatov, and there will also be Oleksandr Bevz, and there will also be Kyslytsia. - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media

He also noted that the meeting with Trump would be public.

"I think our meeting will be with cameras and with the media. I don't know if it will be at the beginning or at the end, but it will be a public meeting," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy departed for the United States, but before that, he will visit Canada. There, he will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney for an online meeting with European leaders.