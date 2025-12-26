Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to put a peace plan to a referendum if Russia agreed to a ceasefire for at least 60 days, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

Zelenskyy told Axios on Friday that he hoped to agree with US President Donald Trump on a framework for ending the war when they meet on Sunday.

The President of Ukraine also stated that he was ready to put this plan to a referendum if Russia agreed to a ceasefire for at least 60 days.

The publication notes that although Zelenskyy emphasized the significant progress made, Trump's plan still requires painful territorial concessions from Ukraine in the east. Zelenskyy still hopes to improve these conditions and said that he would need to get the approval of the Ukrainian people if they could not take a "strong" position on the territory.

In addition, according to Axios, the American side considers it an important step forward that Zelenskyy is ready to hold a referendum and no longer rules out territorial concessions.

But, as Zelenskyy emphasized during a phone interview with Axios, holding such a plebiscite would have significant political, logistical, and security complications. That is why he believes that a 60-day ceasefire to organize and hold the vote "is a minimum."

A senior US official told Axios that the Russians understand the need for a ceasefire if Zelenskyy announces a referendum, but want a shorter timeline.

Zelenskyy also said that it is still unclear to him whether Russia is ready to agree to Trump's plan at all. "I have some intelligence... but I am now at the stage where I want to believe only the words of leaders," he said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is constantly looking for excuses not to sign a peace plan, and it needs to be pressured. Zelenskyy plans to discuss this with US President Donald Trump during a meeting on Sunday in Mar-a-Lago.