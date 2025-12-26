$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:17 PM • 122 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 7526 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 12232 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 18778 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 33415 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 22780 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 18522 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18528 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20373 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41994 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.7m/s
87%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 14324 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 25287 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 16029 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM • 15787 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 12015 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 3848 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 7526 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 12113 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 33415 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41994 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
David Arakhamia
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 3848 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 2218 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 5052 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 8074 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 25184 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Heating
Social network

Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to put a peace plan to a referendum if Russia agrees to a ceasefire for at least 60 days. He hopes to negotiate a framework for ending the war with Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to put a peace plan to a referendum if Russia agreed to a ceasefire for at least 60 days, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

Zelenskyy told Axios on Friday that he hoped to agree with US President Donald Trump on a framework for ending the war when they meet on Sunday.

The President of Ukraine also stated that he was ready to put this plan to a referendum if Russia agreed to a ceasefire for at least 60 days.

The publication notes that although Zelenskyy emphasized the significant progress made, Trump's plan still requires painful territorial concessions from Ukraine in the east. Zelenskyy still hopes to improve these conditions and said that he would need to get the approval of the Ukrainian people if they could not take a "strong" position on the territory.

In addition, according to Axios, the American side considers it an important step forward that Zelenskyy is ready to hold a referendum and no longer rules out territorial concessions.

But, as Zelenskyy emphasized during a phone interview with Axios, holding such a plebiscite would have significant political, logistical, and security complications. That is why he believes that a 60-day ceasefire to organize and hold the vote "is a minimum."

A senior US official told Axios that the Russians understand the need for a ceasefire if Zelenskyy announces a referendum, but want a shorter timeline.

Zelenskyy also said that it is still unclear to him whether Russia is ready to agree to Trump's plan at all. "I have some intelligence... but I am now at the stage where I want to believe only the words of leaders," he said.

Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders likely to hold a conference call on Saturday - Media26.12.25, 19:45 • 724 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is constantly looking for excuses not to sign a peace plan, and it needs to be pressured. Zelenskyy plans to discuss this with US President Donald Trump during a meeting on Sunday in Mar-a-Lago.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine